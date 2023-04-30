Imperial will host the first innovation and growth conference in the White City.imperial news





Policymakers, academics and industry representatives discussed ways to improve the UK’s competitiveness at a landmark new conference last week.

Hosted by the Imperial College Business School, Faculty of Engineering and Lord Sainsbury of Turville at ScaleSpace, Imperial’s White City Innovation Campus, the conference brought together high-ranking officials from academia, business and government to bring together Britain’s growth and competitiveness in three key areas. We talked about how to raise points. UK sector: biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, telecommunications.

Lord Sainsbury set the stage for sustained low growth in the G7 countries. He developed a strategy for growth and sought a more targeted understanding of the needs and opportunities of specific sectors, particularly those that could make a difference in terms of total value added and productivity. Professor Francisco Veloso added that policies and actions on R&D, skills, funding, supporting demand for growth sectors and building manufacturing capacity could be better targeted. These actions are more effective when developed through industry-academia-government collaborations such as conferences.

Learning from Key Competitors Professor John Paul MacDuffie discusses how US universities built research on the industrial sector to boost manufacturing during a period of decline.

Professor Arnud De Meyer, Emeritus Professor at Singapore Management University, explained how Singapore’s coordinated and targeted industrial policies have helped transform key industries and attract quality jobs . Professor John Paul McDuffie, Professor of Business Administration at Pennsylvania State University’s Wharton School of Business, described how the United States has approached efforts to develop industrial policy in key areas of semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The country hardest hit by industrial decline.

UK competitive advantage

Researchers from the Imperial Business School and School of Engineering have presented cutting-edge research on how the UK can maximize its competitive advantage in three key areas: biopharmaceuticals, medical technology and telecommunications.

Professor James Barlow, Professor of Technology and Innovation Management (Healthcare) at Imperial College Business School, presented the findings of a group surveying the UK biopharmaceutical sector. Professor Anthony Bull, Professor of Musculoskeletal Mechanics in the Department of Biotechnology, presented his study on behalf of a group led by his Professor of Biotechnology, James Moore Jr. (his Bagrit & RAEng Chair of Medical Device Design). medical technology sector. Professor Chris Tucci, Professor of Digital Strategy and Innovation, Imperial College Business School, and Dr. Marika Iivari, Visiting Scholar, Imperial College Business School, present an analysis of the UK telecommunications sector conducted in collaboration with Professor Eric Yeatman Did. of electrical and electronic engineering. The full study will be published before the summer to continue the discussion on how we can support innovation and growth in the UK.

Professor James Barlow’s presentation on biopharmaceuticals was followed by a panel discussion by Dr. Virginia Acha, Vice President of Global Regulatory Policy at MSD, who outlined the challenges facing healthcare systems and the increasing burden of disease.

A panel of representatives from three key sectors – R&D multinationals, investors, SMEs and regulators – where the UK can make the biggest impact in helping businesses innovate and grow I responded to Imperial’s survey from a unique perspective.

future UK innovation

The meeting concluded with a discussion on how the UK can secure future economic growth. The relatively low number of UK researchers entering industry, with less investment in R&D than competitors such as Germany, the US and Japan, is in stark contrast to the UK and other OECD countries. , said Carlos Lopez Gomez, Ph.D., director of Policy Link in the United States. Cambridge University Institute of Manufacturing, based on findings from the Innovation Report 2023.

Amidst lively discussions, building greater absorptive capacity within research organizations to take advantage of future opportunities; sharing data between academia and industry to identify areas of friction in supporting innovation; Greater sharing and using government procurement to support innovation were highlighted as key issues. British growth.

White City Innovation District

Imperial’s White City campus supports the White City Innovation District, a rapidly developing global economic and cultural hotspot in West London. White City will inspire a new generation of primary and secondary school students to pursue his STEM skills, co-locate university R&D with industry collaborators, and support startups and spin-outs to accelerate growth. We are building a strong and thriving innovation ecosystem.

As an anchor for the White City Innovation District, Imperial’s research expertise and presence has attracted commercial and research partners such as L?Oral, Novartis, and Autolus to the region, providing students, staff and workers on the ground with jobs. and offers accommodation.

