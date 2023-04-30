The only way to fight landfills is to create alternative technologies





Gray Jack ‘Tato’

(Sinai David)

UBQ Materials CEO and co-founder Jack Tato Bigio told CTech at the Calcalist and Sufersals Food Waste and Sustainability conference in Tel Aviv last week that we are depleting natural resources and We cannot afford to continue this linear, waste-consuming lifestyle. .

Founded in 2018, UBQ Materials turns unsorted household waste, including all organic matter, into climate-friendly, cost-competitive and fully recyclable raw materials. A sustainable alternative to plastic, UBQ is a circular solution that diverts waste from landfills and incineration and conserves finite natural resources. They make a variety of products from household waste, including boxes, construction pipes, Mercedes-Benz auto parts, and McDonald’s food trays.

Biggio emphasized the importance of finding ways to combat the landfill scourge. Especially in Israel, where landfill space is expected to run out soon. Landfill fees are very low in Israel. In Europe, it is more than five times. 15 times in Japan. The only way to combat landfills is to create alternative technologies.

UBQ has developed a very innovative technology. This allows household waste to be converted into new eco-friendly, climate-friendly and sustainable thermoplastic materials without sorting. The difference between our plastics and conventional plastics is that they are made from petroleum, whereas our plastics are made entirely from household waste. When I say, I’m talking about chicken bones, banana peels, salad leftovers, mixed plastics, diapers, cardboard, pizza boxes with pizza — that’s the raw material.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

