Jacket has a score of 22 and runs the rules.





Box score (.pdf)

THE FLATS Georgia Tech baseball beat Gardner Webb, 22-11, with 22 hits in seven innings Saturday night at Mac Neath Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Jackson Finley added two more home runs for the Yellow Jackets (25-18) and hit a whopping seven on the day, giving him four on the weekend. Jadin Jackson also scored three runs in a shortstop career-high three-hit day. Angelo Dyspina hit a walk-off two-run homer in the seventh inning, joining Christian Campbell and Tyler Minnick in the three-hit club.

Jake DeLeo had three runs on two hits, and Drew Compton had two home runs and a solo homer in a two-hit day. John Giessler finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and Stephen Reed drove a run on a hit.

The technician only needed three arms for the day. RHP Terry Busse made his third start of the season, going 3.1 innings and allowing four earned runs with four strikeouts on five hits. RHP Dawson Brown (3-2) made his second appearance since returning from injury and took his third win of the season. In 2.1 innings of work, he allowed his 4 runs on his 7 hits before LHP Dalton his Smith closed out his last 1.1 innings of work scoreless.

The Runnin Bulldogs (27-15) were led by Pete Capobianco, going 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs. LHP Jacob McCuskey (1-2) was dismissed with an injury after he allowed three runs on one hit in 0.1 innings.

Georgia Tech will conclude the series with Gardner Webb on Sunday, April 30th. The first pitch is set for 1pm and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Post-game notes: Jon Giessler, who has increased his season average to .336, is currently on an eight-game hitting streak and a five-game hitting streak. In those eight games, Giessler batted .517 with 15 hits, four doubles, triples and three home runs with 11 RBIs. 588 on-base percentage, slugging out 1.034, was hit once, and drew four walks. His slugging percentage is 1.615 for him and a .571 on-base percentage.

Multimedia:

Post-match press conference (Coach Hall, Giesler, Finley)

around social media

Series Clinch Game 2 pic.twitter.com/hrcnHqN9vP

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Walk it off!! @AngeloDispigna pushes to the run rule with a 2-run BLAST in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/mzrVmEDxuL

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Mr. Compton, nice to have you back! @Drew2Compton | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/5GNpl7diX1

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

again! ! 2nd in 2019 and 4th in 2 days!

Jackson Finley is on fire! pic.twitter.com/8NzuzIHRmN

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Stop skimming player bios

— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) April 29, 2023

J-JACK!! He just missed a home run and hit two on a double! @JadynJackson1 | @JadynJackson1 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/X6n80iQtem

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Jackson Finley, King of Sharks and First Human, Lord of the Flats, Guardian of the Kingdom.

3 home runs for the first time in 2 days on No. 12 pic.twitter.com/zYaDc9CvmE

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Scary Terry doesn’t care if it’s in the bottom of the 9th or the top of the 2nd inning, getting @GTBaseball out of the jam. Here he runs away using a punchout on a serial hitter pic.twitter.com/7IXmYHST9Z

— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) April 29, 2023

Consecutive strikeouts to get @terrybusse out of the jam! pic.twitter.com/ggLAYZgMc7

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Shark attack on the tidal flat! Jackson Finley boarded two more of him. pic.twitter.com/WerJrOF2kj

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

@john_giesler eats on the grill!

He’s on pic.twitter.com/0zHAVhcTBh

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

@K_Camp24’s Leadoff TRIPLE pic.twitter.com/JRvttM62UI

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

#ScaryTerry dialed into the first inning early @terrybusse | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/DX2aC1QlFJ

— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 29, 2023

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/jackets-score-22-to-run-rule-gardner-webb/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos