Google Pixel 7a performs impressively in Geekbench





This year’s Google I/O will likely be the biggest yet. Aside from the usual developer-focused news and full Android 14 reveal, the search giant is also announcing new hardware. The Google Pixel 7a will definitely show up at the event, and the Google Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold are also expected. The Pixel 7a continues to leak no matter what, and today we got more new details about the device. That’s it. This device works with the Google Tensor G2 and appears to be optimized for launch.

Google Pixel 7a specs

Geekbench benchmarks confirm a series of details for the upcoming Pixel 7a. Device passed by platform with Tensor G2 SoC. It’s no big surprise that this chipset is here. It was available on the flagship Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but now in the more affordable variant. The CPU has 2 cores clocked at up to 2.35 GHz and 4 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. Unlike regular flagship SoCs, this is an ARMv8 chipset. Powered by a powerful Mali-G710 GPU. The Pixel 7a scored 1,380 points in the single-core category and 3,071 points in the multi-core category. The list also confirms that the handset has 8 GB of RAM. As for storage, the phone is expected to start with 128 GB of storage.

Giztina news of the week

Not surprisingly, Geekbench also confirmed the Android 13 OS in its listing. Beyond performance, Google wants a consistent experience across the Pixel 7 series. So while the Tensor G2 isn’t on par with the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, it should be the best experience for a device at this price point. You also get Google-level software support.

The leak shows four color options for this handset (blue, grey, blue and coral options). The phone will have a 64 MP main camera with OIS and a 13 MP ultra-wide shooter. The phone retains the Pixel 7’s visor-like design. On the front is a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Assuming 1080p resolution. The phone also has a top center punch hole for the 13 MP camera.

The phone weighs about 193.5 grams and is the first Google A series to support wireless. But don’t hold your breath. Leaks show wireless charging at just 5W. In addition to Google Tensor G2, the phone also has Tensor M2 for security. As for the battery, it could follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, his Pixel 6a, with a 4,500 mAh battery.

