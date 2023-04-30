EU tech mogul Vestager confirms political agreement on AI law this year





The European Union is likely to reach a political agreement this year that paves the way for the world’s first major artificial intelligence (AI) law, Margrethe Vestager, the bloc’s head of technical regulation, said on Sunday.

This follows a tentative agreement reached by members of the European Parliament on Thursday to push the EU’s draft artificial intelligence law towards a vote on May 11. Parliament will then discuss the final details of the bill with EU Member States and the European Commission. it becomes law.

At a press conference after the G7 digital ministers’ meeting in Takasaki, Japan, Vestager said the EU AI law would encourage innovation as it seeks to reduce the risk of social harm from emerging technologies.

Regulators around the world are trying to find a balance that allows governments to develop guardrails around emerging artificial intelligence technologies without stifling innovation.

The reason we have these guardrails for high-risk use cases is that cleaning up after AI misuse can be far more expensive and damaging than the use cases of the AI ​​itself. Vestager said.

The EU AI law is due to be passed this year, but legal experts say it will take years to come into force. But Vestager said businesses may start to consider the implications of the new law.

There was no reason to hesitate and wait for legislation to be passed to accelerate the debate needed to make changes to all systems where AI will have a tremendous impact.

Research on AI has been going on for years, but the sudden popularity of generative AI applications such as OpenAIS ChatGPT and Midjourney has led lawmakers to scramble to find ways to regulate uncontrolled growth. became.

Elon Musk-backed organizations and European lawmakers involved in drafting EU AI law have called on world leaders to work together to find ways to stop advanced AI from wreaking havoc one of the people

Digital ministers from G7 developed countries also agreed on Sunday to adopt risk-based regulation of AI as one of the first steps that could lead to a global agreement on how to regulate AI.

Germany’s Transport Minister Volker Wissing said AI could be useful but it shouldn’t manipulate humans, and democracy could pave the way and put rules in place to protect us from its abusive manipulation. said it was important.

This year’s G7 meeting was also attended by representatives from Indonesia, India and Ukraine.

