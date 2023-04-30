Setting up a service account for Google Analytics 4 integration





The guide below will walk you through creating a “service account” with Google for use with Contentful’s Google Analytics 4 app.

This process is somewhat technical and requires specific access and permissions within your organization’s Google account. If you run into problems, you may need to get help from your IT department.

Overview How Contentful Uses Google “Service Accounts”

A service account is a non-human system user that can communicate with other systems and services.

For the Google Analytics 4 app, Contentful uses a service account (which you configure) to pull page-based analytics data from Google Analytics and display it alongside content entries across spaces. This allows all users of the space to view relevant page analytics in the context of their content entry without having to log in to Google Analytics separately.

For more information on Google’s service accounts and how they work, see the official documentation.

Who should use this guide

This guide may be for you if:

Content Space Administrator with the Google Analytics 4 app installed and moderate technical skills

IT administrators supporting organizations with the installation of Google Analytics 4

This guide cannot be used for:

Follow the steps below to create and configure a service account for use with Contentful’s Google Analytics 4 app.

Step 1: Install the Google Analytics 4 app into your content space

If you’re reading this guide, chances are you’ve already started the installation process for the Google Analytics 4 app. If not, you should install it now.

After granting the app access to the space, you should see a screen like this:

Step 2: Create or Select a Google Cloud Platform Project

To use Google Analytics with Contentful, you need to create a new project on Google Cloud Platform. If you already have an existing Google Cloud project that you would like to use, you can skip this step.

Go to Google Cloud Platform Manager.

at the top of the page[+ CREATE PROJECT]Click.

Choose a project name that makes sense for your organization. We recommend something simple like “{Space Name} Analytics” or “Analytics for Contentful”.

Step 3: Create a Service Account in Your Google Cloud Platform Project

Next, create a new service account within the project created in step 2. This account will be used by Contentful to access analytics data from your organization’s Google Analytics account.

[IAM と管理]>[サービス アカウント]Go to. Be sure to select the project you created in step 1 above if it is not already selected.

+ Click the CREATE SERVICE ACCOUNT button.

Choose a name for the service account that makes sense for your organization. We recommend something simple like “{space name} Analytics Account” or “My Analytics Account”. Enter a description, if desired.

[DONE]Click to create a service account.

Note: By default, only you can manage the service account created here. Optionally, you can grant access to this service account to other users in your organization in the Grant users access to this service account section of the form.

Step 4: Create a Private Key for the Service Account

[IAM と管理]>[サービス アカウント]Go to. Be sure to select the project you created in step 2 above, if it is not already selected.

Link to the service account created in step 3 ([メール]column).

Click the “KEYS” tab at the top of the screen.

Four.[キーの追加]Click the dropdown and[新しいキーの作成]Choose.

Five.[JSON]select the option and[作成]Click.

6. A file containing your new service account key (named like test-name-010194laedy.json) will automatically download to your computer.

Step 5: Add the service account’s private key to Contentful

Google Analytics 4 app from step 1[Contentful App Configuration]screen (if you close this tab, you can go through the Google Analytics 4 installation process again).

Open the file you downloaded in step 4 with any text editor. (In some browsers, you can also select File > Open File… to open the JSON file directly.)

Copy the entire contents of the file.

Copy the contents of the file to the[秘密鍵ファイル (必須)]Paste it into the large text field labeled .

Click “Install” at the top right of the screen.

Enable API

After setting the service account key, you may get an error message that the API needs to be enabled. To allow Contentful to receive data from your analytics account, you must follow the link in the error message to grant Contentful API access.

Rest assured that Contentful will only use this to list the properties available in your analytics account, it won’t change anything in your dashboard.

summary

If you’ve followed the steps in this guide correctly, you should have successfully connected your Contentful space to your Google service account.

Follow the remaining steps in the app configuration screen for the Google Analytics 4 app to ensure that your service account and project are properly authorized to retrieve analytics data from the connected Google Analytics property.

