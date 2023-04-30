Why did Utah leaders go to Israel?





A team of 15 leaders from various Utah departments traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with Israeli officials.

(Ben Winslow | FOX 13 News) Utah Agriculture Commissioner Craig Buttars (left), Shlomi Kofman, Vice President of International Division of the Israel Innovation Authority and Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources Joel Ferry (middle). Rep. Casey Snyder, R-Paradise. Senator Chris Wilson of the Israel Innovation Authority, R-Logan.

Ben Winslow FOX 13 News

| | April 30, 2023 12:00

Israel, one of the world’s driest countries, was struggling to find enough fresh water to sustain its growing population in the midst of a record drought. Its largest freshwater body, the Sea of ​​Galilee, is suffering from record low levels. Its salt lake, the Dead Sea, is dying due to diversion upstream.

Sound familiar?

But Israel now has too much water. Also, policymakers in Utah, who oversee the decline in the state’s water supply, want to know how the country has done it. Help, I hope the Colorado River is declining and over-exploited. They wanted to identify solutions and build relationships to improve Utah’s water infrastructure, agricultural water use and conservation.

According to Nathan Schwebach, deputy director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the state’s goals were to:

See what Utah can learn from how Israel manages its water to create a framework and hub for water innovation here.

Strengthen partnerships to test Israeli innovations and technologies in Utah, especially agriculture.

Understand desalination and water reuse infrastructure and practices.

Explore how Utah’s growing communities can be planned by incorporating water use into land development.

Understand how Utah’s water certainty can potentially be enhanced by identifying technologies for measuring water and collecting data.

The trip comes a year after the state went to Israel on a business trade mission where the Great Salt Lake was discussed.

A team of 15 people visited Tel Aviv in March. They represent the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the Utah Department of Water Resources, the Utah Department of Water Resources, the Utah Colorado River Department, Utah State University, the Washington County Water District, and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. The group also included Utah Governor Spencer, his Cox representative and his two representatives, journalists representing the Great Salt Lake community.

Perhaps radically speaking, Utah wants to be a U.S. leader in water conservation, water development, technology and innovation, said Joel Ferry, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources on a trip. told later.

Conserving water may be more important in Utah. A farmer saves water with drip irrigation. higher water bills; desalination and water reuse experiments in southern Utah;

Schwebach said there could be more cooperation between industry, academia, research and development and government. A new way to improve water metering and data collection. Improving infrastructure to reduce water loss.

The Great Salt Lake Community, a group of local newsrooms and community partners working together to cover the distressed Great Salt Lake, asked state delegations if reporters would be able to attend. To understand what’s possible here, it’s important for people in Utah to know what solutions have been implemented elsewhere. The travel expenses of the journalists were covered by the Great Salt Lake Collaborative.

Utahans use more water than Israelis and bill less.

It’s difficult to know how much water Utah people use and what they charge. This is because such information is calculated by various independent water agencies. However, Utah’s Water Resources Department states that the average Wasatch Front household uses more than 13,600 gallons a month for personal indoor and outdoor use, averaging $60 a month, plus stormwater and wastewater charges. It’s paying, he tells Collaborative.

Israeli officials told Utah delegations that the average Israeli household pays about $150 a month. Israel has a graduated tariff system. Basically a flat rate of $2.12 per cubic meter (or 264 gallons) for up to about 1,000 gallons. After that, the price jumps to about $4 per cubic meter.

Monthly indoor water use for Israel was not available, but is known to use less water than many countries. Great Salt According to a Utah State University paper on his lake, in 2013 Utahans used 650% more water per capita than Israelis.

Utah water prices do not cover the actual cost of water, which is subsidized by property taxes (and some nonprofits, such as churches and schools, do not pay property taxes). , paid very little for water).

A saltwater lake located on the border of Jordan and Israel, the Dead Sea is surrounded by a small population (compared to the Great Salt Lake, where the majority of Utah people live).

Schwebach said Israel has long-term plans for the sea and is considering options such as importing water from the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. They face similar water problems of shrinking at a very fast pace due to water scarcity and mineral extraction, he says.

As in Utah, Israel’s largest water user is agriculture. Israeli agriculture uses 56% of his water, while Utah uses about 70%.

About 85% of all farms in Israel use drip or sub-irrigation, including alfalfa. Drip irrigation uses 50% less water than flood irrigation and pivot sprinkler systems commonly used in Utah.

The delegation did not meet with members of the Palestinian Authority and did not travel to the West Bank. The visit focused solely on Israel and how its government and technology sector treats water. For safety reasons all members of the delegation were required to follow the itinerary. The state worked with the US Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to plan the trip.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative. This Solutions journalism initiative partners with news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake and what they can do to make a difference before it’s too late. Read the full story at greatsaltlakenews.org.

