Center Drives Maritime Innovation with Sagarmala Startup Policy





A draft based on Sagarmala’s Innovation and Startup Policy was recently submitted for discussion and stakeholder comment.

According to ministry officials, most maritime innovations involve elements of complex hardware and marine pollution regulations. It also takes at least two years to reach a minimally viable product.

Even for digital solutions, implementing startup products and services is not easy due to the variety of stakeholders involved and state-specific regulations. Therefore, early-stage seed funding will be needed to complete a minimally viable product at small to pilot scale stages.

The (policy) will certainly encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, said Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

According to Tracxn, which tracks the investment and finances of private companies and start-ups, there are 48 maritime technology start-ups in the country. These include ShipsKart, Planys Technologies, Portall and NavAlt.

The draft proposes 12 broad areas for consideration during the first three years.

These include decarbonizing the maritime industry and adopting environmental technologies in the port sector. This is what the ministry itself has been pushing over the past few weeks.

Other big push areas include using AI and ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) to improve efficiency, using blockchain to enhance security, and enhancing maritime cybersecurity. increase.

Adopting a new era of maritime education and learning through simulation and augmented reality. Strengthening manufacturing. Enhance cargo and passenger movement. Explore the possibility of using alternative or advanced materials.Promoting e-navigation and smart technology are some of the areas the ministry is looking to startups for solutions

A three-tier oversight structure is proposed, with the apex committee overseen by the Maritime Innovation Hub and further overseen by the Startup Oversight and Evaluation Group.

The Apex Committee is chaired by the Secretary of Shipping and has seven members, including the Department’s Additional and Co-Secretaries. Chairman of Indian Inland Waterways Authority and Chairman of Indian Ports Association. The Co-Secretary of the Sagarmala Project as Member Secretary oversees the overall governance of the programme.

The implementation will be done through the Maritime Innovation Hub, where NTCPWC-IIT Madras will serve as the nominated agency for the time being.

The Startup Oversight and Evaluation Group is responsible for operationalizing policies, obtaining necessary approvals, and monitoring progress, apart from shortlisting and screening startups and ensuring the required flow of funds.

Financing plan

A detailed fundraising plan has been drafted, with grant releases based on milestones and with mitigating provisions for strategic start-ups.

The Ministry will allocate a corpus amount each year for funding determined by the apex committee. Funding will help companies reach a minimum viable product level, develop a proof of concept, and even go on to market expansion.

The Seed Fund Scheme will provide support up to Rs.5 lakh to create a viable product. Supported expenses include prototype development, proof of concept, and product trials. Cost of data generation, data acquisition, etc. Fees for IP (one-time technology license fees), etc.

Next are technology pilot grants that support the commercialization of proprietary technologies, including market entry and scale-up. The Tech Pilot Grant will be up to INR 100 crore per startup.

All MoPSW organizations (including major ports, IWAl and Cochin Shipyards Ltd) shall build launch pads to provide the necessary hand-held and field support.

Subsidized rates for working spaces are also being considered (preferably zero rental/subsidized rental for the next 5 years).

Focus on scaling up

Meanwhile, Pradeep Rajan, head of Asian freight at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said India needs to focus on shipyards and scale up in this sector.

Startup means focused adoption of new technologies. However, one of the things India should seriously consider now is building or scaling up its shipbuilding facilities. Major countries such as China and South Korea do not have much space to build oil tankers or dry bulk carriers. So India can intervene here. Get ahead of the new generation, new emissions complaints, vessels, and ships. And occupy the market space, he told Business Line.

Published April 30, 2023

