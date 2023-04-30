Israeli Startup Pinecone Raises $100 Million for Advanced AI Database Tech





Given the rapid progress of the last few months, AI has become a remarkable technology to watch. And one aspect of his technology that uses machine learning to generate new content (or at least, content that is a somewhat novel amalgamation of other content) continues to draw attention. Making headlines: Generative AI.

Thanks to my ability to create music and artwork, emulate celebrity voices, and write homework for medical school, generative AI has become the hottest topic in the tech industry in years and I’m growing as a developer. leading to the emergence of a $110 billion market that continues to grow. Innovate further with technology.

Increase AI’s long-term memory

One such innovation is the development of a “vector database”. It’s a product created by Israeli startup Pinecone to allow AI models to more quickly and accurately pull information from the vast databases they have access to, essentially increasing their long-term use. work to term memory.

Last week, the company, now valued at $750 million, successfully closed a $100 million Series B funding round for its Vector database technology. Essential infrastructure technology for building scalable, reliable, and accurate commercial AI products.

Bob Wiederhold, president of Pinecone, said the company will use the new funding to “strive for the AI ​​revolution that will transform every line of business, from AI search to AI chatbots to AI agents, and even create new businesses.” We intend to take advantage of our rapid growth.” “

Ed Liberty, Founder and CEO of Pinecone (Credit: COURTESY)

Ed Liberty, founder and CEO of PineCone, said the company’s introduction of vector database technology in 2021 has benefited AI developers in the months that followed.

“A new wave of AI-powered applications is creating, storing, and retrieving large numbers of vector embeddings that are AI representations of data,” said Liberty. “We created Pinecone and the entire vector database category to make it easy for all AI developers to work with scalable and cost-effective databases for this workload.”

The funding round was led by world-leading investor Andreessen Horowitz. General Her partner Peter Levine explained that investing in Pinecone was a no-brainer given its proven utility in the AI ​​development space.

“The rise of AI is fundamentally changing the way companies approach data management. In a very short period of time, Pinecone has become a standard and critical component of modern AI stacks,” said Levine. said. “We are pleased to partner with Edo, Bob, and the rest of the Pinecone team to support their vision of becoming the memory layer for AI applications.”

