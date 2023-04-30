5 Search Terms You Should Never Avoid





Have you ever searched Google for a coupon or promo code? You probably wasted 15 minutes entering a code that doesn’t work. In the worst case, you end up on a site infected with malware. Instead, save money by using these tried-and-true tricks.

Streaming is expensive, so you might be tempted to look into free TV shows and movies. please do not. There is a seriously sketchy site out there. We have compiled a list of ways to get reliable free movies and shows.

It never ends. How can a simple Google search be dangerous? Keep reading.

Join over 400,000 people who receive my free daily technical emails.

SEO poisoning and fraudulent advertising

Googling anything brings up a page of search results. At the top are sponsored results. These are paid advertisements that businesses use to drive traffic to their websites.

Google doesn’t vette everyone who buys ads. Cybercriminals can buy ads like any reputable company, except they hide nasty malware on their sites. The scammer is so good at her SEO that malicious search results appear higher than organic search results.

So what are the terms to avoid? Sadly, there are many. Let’s focus on five that can do some real damage.

1. Free credit report

There are legal ways to get credit reports for free. However, cybercriminals go after the most profitable search terms and think of everything they can get their hands on when it comes to what appears to be a trustworthy site.

The Federal Fair Credit Reporting Act requires three credit bureaus (Transunion, Experian, and Equifax) to provide free annual credit reports to US consumers. There are various ways to request a copy of the annual report from each institution.

Online: www.AnnualCreditReport.com

Phone: 1-877-FACTACT (1-877-322-8882)

If you prefer to mail it, download and complete the Annual Credit Report Request Form and send it to:

Annual credit check request service

PO Box 105281

Atlanta, GA 30348-5281

Once you submit your request by phone or email, your credit report will be mailed to you within 15 days of receipt of your documents.

2. Technical support phone number

Fake numbers are classic. If scammers can figure out a way to display your bank name when you call them, they will definitely rank higher in searches.

Here are some of the most searched:

Amazon: 888-280-4331

Microsoft: 800-642-7676

Apple: 800-275-2273

Google: 650-253-0000

Meta (Facebook and Instagram): 650-543-4800

If you prefer to contact us online, here are phone numbers and support sites for other technology companies.

3. How to make money online

On my national radio show, I get so many questions about whether the amazing money-making opportunities are real. Most of the time my answer is no.

There is certainly money you can make at home, but if the offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Some companies offer great employee perks and high salaries, but good jobs are hard to find. Be skeptical if you fall from the virtual sky with more salaries and perks than you get for similar positions at other companies.

Also, you need to be careful about contract employees and part-time workers who have many benefits that are different from usual. This could be a remote, part-time office support job with a surprisingly generous bonus compensation plan, or a job that offers a much more flexible schedule than you might expect.

To avoid being scammed, here are 9 signs the job is fake.

4. Free person search

People Finder, People Search, People Lookup, no matter what you call these sites, these sites are notorious for deceiving people.

Are you interested in new lovers, business contacts, or old friends? There are (free) ways to dig in the dirt, but these sites are just trying to lure you into an expensive subscription.

what do you do instead?

Check public information such as government documents, arrest records, and property information. Do a thorough Google search. There is art in this. Try these steps.

Pro Tip: Your information could be on many sneaky people search sites. you can wipe it out. We have a series of how-to articles, Opt-out Tuesday, to help you clear your personal information.

5. Crypto Wallet

Do you have some money in crypto or are you looking to get in while prices are low? That search is not the way to find a wallet to store your digital currency. It’s the road to ruin.

When you buy cryptocurrency on an exchange like Coinbase, you create a wallet managed by the exchange. This is called a custodial wallet. To move your cryptocurrency, buy things with it, or bet to make money, you need to move to a self-custody wallet. This means you have full control over your wallet and everything in it. It also means that people are more likely to get scammed out of their funds.

Pro Tip: All wallets have a seed phrase, usually consisting of 12-24 random-looking words. Never give this away. It’s your key to opening your wallet from any device.

My site lists some of the most popular wallets and the correct links to download them.

maintain technical knowledge

My favorite podcast is Kim Komando Today. 30 minutes of rock-solid tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like yours from across the country. For your reference, click the link below for recent episodes.

Podcast Pick: Musk’s Honest AI Gives $ Free From Facebook, State Bans TikTok

Additionally, are you being stalked online? Forensic experts provide telltale signs and tools to find the person. We also explain why Google lost his $57 billion in one day, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth security issues. And your phone will have a secret identity hidden, exposing your personal information to anyone.

Check out my podcast Kim Komando Today on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you can get the podcast. Search by my last name, Commando.

Sound like a tech pro even if you aren’t! Award-winning and popular host Kim Commando is your secret weapon. Listen to over 425 radio stations and get podcasts. And join the more than 400,000 people who receive his free 5-minute email newsletter every day.

Follow @Kim Commando

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktar.com/story/5489833/googles-dark-side-5-search-terms-to-avoid-at-all-cost/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos