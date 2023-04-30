Labor Day: How Technology, Automation and the Gig Economy are Reshaping the Workplace





Technological advances, automation, and the gig economy are changing the nature of business and the workplace. They can perform more tasks than humans do, and even perform some tasks that humans cannot. Businesses must adapt modern technology to the workplace in order to remain competitive in the market.

With Labor Day or International Labor Day here in a few days, Livemint spoke with the founders or CEOs of several organizations to discuss how technological advancements, automation, and the gig economy are transforming the workplace. We talked about what is reshaping and what businesses can do. Adapt and stay competitive.

1) BeGig CEO Shilpa Jain

As technology continues to evolve rapidly, traditional work cultures and trends are slowly becoming obsolete. As automation is increasingly implemented, making specific job functions obsolete, the gig economy is creating a new wave of tech professionals hiring freelancers to build niche skills.

BeGig’s CEO suggested that companies must embrace these changes and adapt to new realities to remain competitive in the market.

You can do this by investing in technology that streamlines operations and by providing training and upskilling opportunities for your employees. We also need to foster a culture of innovation and experimentation where new ideas and approaches are welcomed and encouraged. In my experience, companies can benefit greatly from working with expert technical freelancers without a long-term commitment,” added Jain.

2) Rest the Case founder Shreya Sharma

She believes that changing trends and shifts, as well as culture, greatly affect how an organization functions, so it is very important for companies to prepare for such changes and devise strategies to succeed in the rapidly evolving workplace of the future. said it was important to

Artificial intelligence has automated many tasks previously performed by humans. Upskilling and reskilling employees is key here for employers,” Sharma said.

Speaking about the gig economy and remote work, she said people are now opting for freelance work and task-based projects over full-time jobs. The Covid-19 pandemic has also brought a trend of remote work. However, this requires companies to find new approaches to communication, collaboration, and management that help remote workers feel connected and engaged with the corporate culture.

3) Anand Bhushan, CEO of EasyRecruit+ and EduCrack Pvt Ltd

Rapid technological advances are showing what automation and machines can do for the future of work, delivering value to businesses, contributing more to economic growth, and making advances once unimaginable. We are reshaping the working environment with positive changes for the future,” said Bhushan.

According to EasyRecruit+ CEO, required skill sets are changing and workers need flexibility and adaptability to stay competitive.

This has also created a gig economy with specialized skills, short-term contracts, or freelancers fueled by the internet, a situation where a young workforce can do what they love and have the skills to do without being plagued by financial worries. ,” he says. Added.

4) Shashank Sharma, Co-Founder and Director of Scoreme Solutions Pvt Ltd

Companies must adopt Clayton Christensen’s theory of disruptive innovation to remain competitive, especially in the gig economy. There, disruptive technologies are enabling the emergence of new business models and creating huge competitive pressure,” he said Sharma.

Investing in continuous learning, prioritizing customer experience, and building a diverse workforce may seem like the obvious choices, but they can help your company stay competitive in today’s ever-evolving business environment. These are essential to maintain. It’s like the classic saying that if you don’t grow, you die,” he added.

5) Avsar CEO and Founder Navneet Singh

Companies must adapt if they want to remain competitive in this rapidly changing environment. To do this, they must support remote work and flexible schedules, embrace staff reskilling, and use technology to improve productivity and efficiency. They may thrive in the jobs of the future by focusing on innovation and adapting to the changing nature of work,” he said.

Catch all business news, market news, breaking news events and breaking news updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app for daily market updates.Less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/technology-advancement-automation-gig-economy-labor-day-international-workers-day-11682830591756.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos