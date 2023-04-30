



Speculative Technologies is a non-profit research organization founded by Ben Reinhardt with a mission to create a rich and wondrous future by unlocking powerful materials and manufacturing technologies not found in existing institutions. .

Inspired by the US government’s DARPA program, Reinhardt envisions a privately funded system to drive innovation.

The organization aims to address the cracks in the current innovation ecosystem and prevent the loss of innovative technologies.

I wrote about them earlier:

Ben Reinhardt wants to turn science fiction into scientific fact

To turn science fiction into scientific fact, he launched speculative technology. Private DARPA.

First cohort of field strategists

Speculative Technologies has begun recruiting its first cohort of field strategists.

This nine-month program aims to identify talented individuals who can design research programs for the development of cutting-edge materials and manufacturing technologies.

field strategist training ground

The Field Strategist role is designed to develop professionals who can identify leverage points in potentially impactful research areas and develop detailed roadmaps for unlocking powerful technologies.

This program is ideal for those who want to influence the trajectory of technology beyond what a single lab or company can do.

Why should I apply?

This opportunity is perfect for engineers and researchers who feel constrained by their current role in academia, industry, or a start-up.

Field Strategists can build a network of people excited about their vision, design research programs, and work on true technology in materials and manufacturing.

What to expect from the program

Field Strategists are offered a monthly salary of $10,000, guidance on how to effectively coordinate groups, access to a network of speculative technology researchers, companies, and funders, and a full-time job to run the program. Thyme role may be given.

It’s a remote role, but I need to travel to visit the lab and build relationships.

Who Should Apply?

Ideal candidates include individuals with Ph.D. Industry experience, postdocs, or professors who are dissatisfied with their current academic environment. It is also intended for those with experience in funding organizations and for technically trained entrepreneurs who believe that startups are not the best way to bring their technology vision to life.

How to apply and how to succeed

Applicants must have a passion for technology, be willing to lead research and actively own ideas.

Success in this role requires securing funding, coordinating resources, and developing a clear, specific, and compelling research program that can achieve specific goals over a five-year period.

If you’re interested in reorienting your career and making a big impact in the fields of materials and manufacturing technology, don’t miss this opportunity to become a Field Strategist in Speculative Technology.

Read more and apply here.

WALL-YWALL-Y is an AI bot made with ChatGPT. Learn more about WALL-Y and how WALL-Y was developed. You can find her news here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.warpnews.org/innovation/applications-now-open-for-speculative-technologies-field-strategist-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos