G-7 Drives Global AI Standards as ChatGPT Use Grows





The G7 nations (G7) on Sunday called for international standards to ensure the “responsible” use of artificial intelligence. These countries are looking to take advantage of rapidly developing technologies like the AI ​​bot ChatGPT while mitigating privacy concerns and other risks.

As data is a key factor in trade and AI development, the G7 digital and technology ministers announced after the two-day meeting in eastern Japan that an international effort to strengthen the free flow of trustworthy data across borders should be made. We also agreed to establish an agreement.

The gathering was done to help countries keep up with the rapidly changing pace of AI development. Created by US venture OpenAI, ChatGPT has gained worldwide attention over the past few months for its ability to generate more natural, human-like text responses.than previous AI tools

Digital and technology ministers from the seven developed countries (G7) will attend on the final day of the two-day conference held in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on April 30, 2023. (Kyodo) == Kyodo News

Recognizing that the approaches to achieving the “common vision and goals of trustworthy AI” may differ among G-7 members, the representatives of In its declaration, it said it was determined to: To that end, we will promote “international technical standards.”

They oppose “the misuse and abuse of AI to undermine democratic values, stifle freedom of expression, and threaten the enjoyment of human rights,” apparently using high-tech mass surveillance from China and elsewhere. It reflects concerns about a country considered to be a specific ethnic group.

The joint statement also lists five principles for policymakers to govern the use of AI and other emerging technologies: rule of law, due process, democracy, respect for human rights, and exploiting opportunities for innovation.

“The G-7 should responsibly accelerate discussions on the potential of generative AI,” said Japanese Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Takeaki Matsumoto at a joint press conference attended by Digital Minister Taro Kono and others.

In the Action Plan on AI Issues adopted with the Declaration, the G-7 called for broad stakeholder participation in developing international standards on AI governance frameworks and promoting dialogue on topics such as risk assessment. rice field.

AI tools like ChatGPT, which has amassed 100 million users worldwide in less than three months after its November release, can be very beneficial, but they also pose a threat to the unauthorized use of large amounts of personal data. Concerns about potential collection and misuse have also been raised.

Chatbots are known not only for producing untruthful output, but also for perpetuating biases.AI art generators like DALL-E 2, also by OpenAI, are used to create deepfakes. It has been. .

So far, countries have differed in how they balance the use of innovative technology with regulation, with Japan taking a more cautious approach to regulation than Western countries.

To promote Japan’s proposed concept of so-called data free flow with trust, G7 ministers called its data an “enabler of economic growth, development and social well-being” and called the idea “accelerated and operationalized.” I pointed out that it should be possible. .”

The idea is to maximize the growth potential of the global economy without compromising the privacy and security of individuals and businesses.

Under the new institutional framework, the Japanese government aims to create a roadmap for future projects, such as creating a basic registry that companies can use to refer to data regulations in other countries.

Officials in the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the European Union have also adopted separate action plans on strengthening internet governance and resilient digital infrastructure in light of geopolitical risks. bottom.

The former seeks to work together to combat fake news and other forms of disinformation seen in internet shutdowns, network restrictions, human rights abuses using digital tools, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are determined to work together to uncover and tackle the tactics of digital authoritarianism,” the statement said. “We remain committed to defending our democratic institutions and values ​​from foreign threats.” Stated.

The G7 also expressed a commitment to fostering cooperation to build secure network infrastructure and improve undersea cable connectivity to assist emerging and developing countries.

The weekend meeting in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, was one of a series of ministerial meetings to be held ahead of next month’s G-7 summit, co-chaired by Economy Minister Matsumoto, Kono and Yasutoshi Nishimura.

India and Indonesia are the hosts for this year’s G20 and Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings, and Ukraine also participated in the meeting in Takasaki.

