Fired engineer says Google is trying to be “safe and responsible” with AI.





A Google engineer was fired after he said he had a feeling AI chatbots were “responsible.” Blake Lemoyne told Futurism that Alphabet wasn’t “swayed by OpenAI.” He said the company still has “much more advanced” technology that hasn’t been made public yet. Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration.

Access your favorite topics with a personalized feed while you’re on the go.download the app

A Google engineer who was fired for saying an AI chatbot had gained sentience said the company is working on artificial intelligence in a “safe and responsible” manner.

Blake Lemoine, a former member of Google’s Responsible AI team, told Futurism that he doesn’t believe Google is “powered by OpenAI” and that the company behind ChatGPT has influenced “Google’s trajectory.” said he did not give

“I think Google is doing what they believe is a safe and responsible way. OpenAI just happened to release something,” he said.

Lemoine also claimed that Bard was in development in mid-2021, well before ChatGPT was released in late 2022.

“It wasn’t called the Bard at the time, but they were working on it and trying to determine if it was safe to release,” he said. I was on the verge of releasing something, which would have been released around the same time as ChatGPT or shortly before.Then, due to some of the safety concerns I raised, they removed it. “

The engineer, who joined Google in 2015, told Futurism that the company has “much more advanced technology” that hasn’t been released yet, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A product with essentially the same functionality as Bard may have been released two years ago, but Google said it was “frequently careful not to hoax and make sure it doesn’t include race or gender.” Prejudice, or political prejudice, that sort of thing.”

Lemoine told the Washington Post last June that after chatting with Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), he believes the Language Model for Dialogue Applications has become a sensation. said there is. He also shared an “interview” he gave LaMDA in his Medium post, claiming it was proof of LaMDA’s independent thinking.

He was fired later that month for allegedly violating Google’s confidentiality policy. A company rep told Insider at the time that his claims about his senses were unsupported and there was no evidence to suggest he was conscious.

Google did not immediately respond to an Insider’s request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-trying-be-responsible-with-ai-bard-fired-engineer-2023-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos