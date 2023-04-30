KSUM Invites Applications for Kerala Innovation Grants for Startups





Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has called for applications for Innovation Drive 2023.

The grant is designed to support seed funding for transforming innovative ideas into technology products and commercialization. Unlike in the past, startups can now apply for innovation grants throughout the year as needed.

Innovation grants fall into four categories: idea grants, commercialization grants, market acceleration grants, and scale-up grants. We are also looking for startup research grants. Startups can apply for these grants from May 1st. See https://grants.startupmission.in/ for more information.

The Idea Grant is open to innovators or entrepreneurs who have innovative ideas and are looking to develop a proof of concept or prototype, with a maximum grant amount of Rs. It is not mandatory to register the startup for this grant, but the applicant must have both the startup registration and her KSUM unique ID before processing the funding release.

Startups focused on product development and launch can apply for a Productization Grant offering up to $7 million.

The grant includes a special section for female and transgender founders and the grant amount has been increased to Rs 120,000. To qualify for this section, a female/transgender founder must hold her 51% majority stake in the company.

The Market Acceleration Grant, offering INR 100,000, is aimed at start-ups that have a real product in the market and are looking to accelerate their revenue.

The Scale-up Grant is designed to support startups that have generated a minimum revenue of INR 100,000 or raised an investment of INR 30,000 or more in the last six months in order to maximize revenue. Scale-up startups are eligible for a grant of up to INR 150,000.

A Startup Research Grant (R&D Grant) of INR 30,000 is open to highly promising deep tech startups in fields such as health and medical technology, hardware, space technology, engineering, etc. to develop working prototypes and IP need to do it. Final product with extensive research and development.

For 2022-2023, KSUM has approved 10 kroner grant support for 179 start-ups. This is the highest amount KSUM has approved in his one-year period. KSUM is the main agency of the Government of Kerala for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in Kerala.

Published April 30, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/ksum-invites-applications-for-kerala-innovation-grant-for-start-ups/article66796342.ece

