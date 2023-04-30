New SEP Regulatory Framework and AI Copyright Legislation Developments in the European Union





[S]At a time when both the US and the EU are battling with foreign rival China for technological hegemony, many high-profile IPs fear the proposed SEP framework will do more harm than good to technology competition. Critics have expressed serious concerns.

On April 27, two legal actions were launched within the European Union. This promises to have a major impact on the state of technical commercialization within Europe, both for standardized and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. EU political leaders argue that both proposals address consumer safety and competition concerns, but multiple commentators have argued that they will slow the speed of commercialization of the technology and threaten Europeans across the continent. It points out problems that could harm the

European Commission finally publishes SEP regulatory framework after criticism

After weeks of anticipation after the draft regulation was first leaked to the media, the European Commission has finally introduced a proposal for a new regulatory framework surrounding standard essential patents (SEPs). The framework will hand over many regulatory powers to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to intervene in commercial licensing disputes over telecommunications and other standardized technologies covered by SEPs. increase. These responsibilities are responsible for maintaining registration of SEPs, conducting so-called essentiality checks for patents registered with EUIPO as SEPs, and administering fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) royalties, You will be housed in the newly established Competence Center at EUIPO. Fees determined by agency on behalf of litigation.

According to the EU Commission press release announcing the new SEP regulatory framework, the current system suffers from a lack of transparency, predictability and length of disputes and litigation. have responded positively to the proposed rule, saying that EUIPO’s FRAND determination procedure under the rule would follow an arbitration-style process that allows for limited discovery and some expert testimony. pointing out. In addition, the regulation requires every owner of SEPs to submit a total royalty proposal and other information to his EUIPO, subject to the EUIPO determining his FRAND rate across standardized technologies. also allow

However, several prominent IP commentators have argued that the proposed SEP framework would do more harm than good to technology competition at a time when both the US and EU are battling with foreign rival China for technological supremacy. expresses serious concern that The IPWatchdog editorial, authored by Adam Mossoff, a law professor at GMU’s Antonin Scalia Law School, states that the EUIPO, the EU’s main body for registering trademarks, has a He pointed out that he lacked the necessary patent law expertise to do so. Gene Quinn, his CEO and president of IPWatchdog, was further pointed out in his criticism of the EU’s ambidextrous approach to SEP.

As the EC is ready to debate the wisdom of multi-industry acquisitions that favors authoritarian statutes on meaningless FRAND (i.e. fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory) licensing promises, The European Union continues to promote unfair trade. European technology companies have filed lawsuits against China at the World Trade Organization because they are deprived of the right to exercise and exercise the right to confer technological superiority. If so, what is the European Commission thinking? No, China, you have to stop what you are doing. Is it because we want to take over full and complete control of her SEP and, as a result, all standard settings and related innovations more generally?This level of hypocrisy It is also special for government officials.

Together with the new regulatory framework for SEP licensing, the EU Commission’s draft regulation establishes compulsory licensing instruments for patents in response to the EU’s formal declaration of crisis in areas such as semiconductor supply shortages and response to COVID-19 It also lays the foundation for The regulation also creates a single Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC) to harmonize national rules for patent term extension for human or veterinary medicines.

AI Law Provisions on Copyright Transparency May Lead to Infringement Lawsuits

On the same day that the SEP framework was officially unveiled, members of the European Parliament also voted to advance the AI ​​law. This is a landmark legislative proposal that establishes strict regulations prohibiting various practices by technology companies implementing artificial intelligence platforms. Key provisions of the AI ​​Act include stringent testing and documentation rules for AI systems used in high-risk applications such as autonomous driving and medical devices, and new rules for AI systems in general, such as natural language processing platforms. There are regulations.

According to news reports, the AI ​​law provisions related to generative AI models have undergone changes in the days leading up to the MEP vote to advance the law. This includes language associated with copyrighted content used to train generative systems such as ChatGPT and media including other platforms that may generate Efforts to ban the use of copyrighted material to train such AI systems have been unsuccessful, but the AI ​​Act is designed to prevent operators of such platforms from being used to train AI systems. requires disclosure of copyrighted material.

The question of AI inventors and authors has become a major debate in the intellectual property community, but whether using copyrighted material to train AI systems constitutes infringement or whether or whether such activities may be covered under conventional fair use doctrine. Tech companies such as ChatGPT operator OpenAI keep their training data secret, but new provisions in the AI ​​law expand the field of infringement lawsuits brought by copyrighted content owners such as Getty Images. There is a possibility.

Image Source: Deposit PhotosImage ID: 66396855 Author: jorisvo

