Apple, Google may have foldable smartphones before you





With just a few weeks to go before Google I/O, the search giant’s annual software show, there are all signs that the company will launch its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold. There have been many rumors and leaks about the Pixel Fold, which indicates that it will be a tiny tablet-sized device that folds in half to be the size of a smartphone. It may resemble Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Pixel Fold could even match the Z Fold’s $1,800 price tag.

If the Pixel Fold is announced at I/O, Apple will be the only major US phone maker without a foldable device. Remember Motorola has the Razr. We unveiled the Motorola Rizr concept earlier this year. This is a phone with a rotatable screen that changes height. Outside the US, Huawei and Xiaomi also sell foldable smartphones.

All this leaves an obvious question. Where is Apple’s foldable iPhone?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have been on the market for seven months, and despite rumors and speculation, the company has not confirmed whether a foldable iPhone is in the works. This is especially interesting as Samsung continues to improve its foldable phone lineup, like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 released last year.

We won’t know if the iPhone Fold or iPhone Flip will launch until they’re announced, so we wanted to break down what Apple would need to do to make the first foldable device, based on everything we know. think. The company designs, builds and sells hardware.

Apple won’t comment on future products

The first thing to consider is that Apple won’t announce a product until it’s ready. OK, I had an AirPower wireless charging pad. But otherwise, Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone for him or confirm the rumors.

Second, Apple typically positions its products as solutions to problems, emphasizing quality and innovation.

The Galaxy Z Fold looks more like a ‘look at the magic of this tech, what can you do with it?!’ rather than a solution to a problem. And the cool factor, as original as it is, comes at the expense of features you’d expect from a regular phone: battery life, ergonomics, software experience, and price. It solves problems, but suffers from some of the same drawbacks as the Fold, especially when it comes to battery life and camera quality.

To be fair, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 took a big step forward by adopting a larger main screen and adding support for Samsung’s S Pen stylus. Flex Mode seems to throw the balance off and make the Fold more useful than just cool.

What problem would Apple solve if it released a foldable iPhone? Will it be the iPhone Flip, which replaces the iPhone 13 Mini and still offers a large, pocketable screen? Or the iPhone 13? Will there be an iPhone Fold like the iPad Mini that folds in half like the Pro Max? Or will there be a design that doesn’t exist yet? What about the iPhone Roll, where the screen spreads out like a window shade? Rumors start to flow from there.

Why would Apple want a foldable iPhone? What problem would it solve?

Celso Bulgatti/CNET iPhone fold rumors

In January 2021, Mark Gurman wrote to Bloomberg that Apple “has begun early work on an iPhone with a foldable screen, a potential competitor to similar devices from Samsung.”

And in May of that year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said, as MacRumors reported, “Apple will likely launch a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch QHD Plus flexible OLED display in 2023. ‘ said. He corrected his prediction in this April tweet, stating that 2025 could be the year he sees a foldable screen device from Apple. It’s also worth noting that Kuo’s tweet took place on his April 1st. So April he could have been a Fool’s joke.

Both Gurman and Kuo have excellent track records when it comes to Apple rumors. So, if these reports are accurate, we’ll see a foldable iPhone in 2025. It’s about the same size as the iPad Mini and can be folded in half. End of story. But wait.

How to make a foldable iPhone

Before Apple makes a foldable iPhone, it needs to figure out how to make a foldable iPhone. Research firm Omdia reports that in 2021 he will ship 11.5 million foldable smartphones. Apple sells hundreds of millions of iPhones annually. So when you make a foldable iPhone, you have to make sure you can make enough phones to meet the demand with the same quality. When Apple introduces sweeping hardware changes, like the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014 and its larger screen, these models sell out quickly and are often hard to find at launch. Sometimes the release date is later, as we saw with the iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max launches.

Then there are the physical complexities that need to be considered. Foldable phones have many mechanical parts that can malfunction and wear out, such as the hinge components that keep out dust and the various layers behind the foldable screen. In fact, when a journalist tested his unit in his review of the original Galaxy Fold, the device suffered from hinge and display failures. Of course, that was many years ago and Samsung has since fixed these issues. But it shows what can happen with first-generation products.

If a foldable iPhone is in development, Apple will likely innovate on the design to minimize the parts and mechanisms involved, which should reduce the chances of something breaking and damaging the phone. . Cupertino has an excellent track record in this area.

When Apple released the iPhone 7, they replaced the home button with a fake home button, so there’s one less mechanical part to break. And if you’ve ever owned or used a MacBook, you know Apple is at the top of its game when it comes to hinge design and reliability. Apple also sells his AppleCare Plus, a service for repair and support, which also includes a global infrastructure to support it, alleviating concerns about problems and accidental damage. helpful

Apple’s iPad OS was split from iOS. This is also to accommodate even larger screens, like this second monitor of his in the iPad OS 16 beta.

Screenshots by Apple/CNET iOS and iPadOS Need a Refresh

And then there’s the software. The most underrated aspect of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold is the one UI that is Samsung’s name for Android. At the same time, we need to create new features that take advantage of foldable screens. And all of this must be done flawlessly without any bugs or issues. If Google launches his Pixel Fold, hopefully his Android support for the foldable will improve even further.

For example, Flex Mode on Galaxy phones has been around for years. Basically, when the Fold or Flip folds into an L-shape like a mini laptop, the software moves apps to the top half of the screen and provides functionality to the bottom. Cool and full of possibilities, don’t you think?

Well, until this year its functionality was limited. So Samsung’s Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 can turn the bottom half of the screen into a touchpad when in flex mode. The company is now demonstrating the additional benefits of folding.

Sarah Tew/CNET

I would like more software optimized for foldable phones. I expect Apple to face the same challenges as Samsung, especially when it comes to adapting iOS and iPadOS.

In recent years, iOS and iPadOS have fallen apart as Apple created more iPad-specific features that didn’t make sense on the iPhone. Foldable iPhones, especially the style of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, require the integration of two operating systems. Alternatively, Apple should develop a new software platform that can morph between tablet and phone modes.

Apple will probably develop its own software features (such as iMessage and portrait mode) to make its foldable phones stand out from the rest.

How much would you pay for a foldable iPhone?

Flip phones don’t come cheap. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000. And it’s no surprise that Apple products are already priced high. So if the iPhone 14 Pro that doesn’t fold in half already costs $1,000, how much will the one that folds in half cost?

For the foldable iPhone to succeed, Apple created a design that solved the problem, scaled up manufacturing without sacrificing quality, and developed hardware along with software that maximized the foldable structure. need to do it. The price should also be premium, but not too high.

So where’s the foldable iPhone? still in the oven.

