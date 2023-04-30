Place ChatGPT directly into Google Docs, Sheets, Gmail, etc.





Are you stuck while writing in Google Docs, creating a presentation in Slides, or drafting a message in Gmail? GPT Workspace puts you where you need it most. ChatGPT functionality is now available.

Get started now for free. Plus, for a limited time, you can use the code “9to5Google” to get 50% off new subscriptions.

Overnight, AI has changed the way many of us work. Solutions like ChatGPT can answer complex questions directly, provide first drafts of essays and emails, and much more. Beyond just living within your own apps, AI tools are now built directly into search engines and web browsers.

But instead of constantly switching tabs between ChatGPT and your current work, why not bring AI directly into your favorite tool? Google brings its AI solution, Bard, to Gmail and more We have plans, but it’s currently only available to a lucky few of Google’s paid workspaces customers. Beyond that, there are quite a few people who prefer ChatGPT to Google Bard and want to stick with what they know and love.

If you’re in that camp, GPT Workspace is just the tool suite you’ve been looking for. Very easy to install with two Workspace extensions, one for Docs, Sheets and Slides and one for Gmail. You can even use the included free trial and see for yourself how adding GPT to your workflow can improve your productivity.

Within Google Docs and Gmail, GPT Workspace works as expected. You can generate a complete document or email from a prompt, or tweak existing text to fit a particular style.

The real magic of the GPT workspace is when you use it with Google Sheets and Google Slides. For example, if you work in a spreadsheet, you can use GPT to organize and manipulate your data to fit your prompts. In one of his demonstrations below, an AI can read a list of foods and narrow it down to only healthy options. Another demo shows that GPT provides a simple table summarizing countries and related information.

On the other hand, GPT Workspace also makes it easy to create Google Slides, as you can create an entire slideshow presentation with images in one prompt.

Even better, don’t take our word or our company’s word for it. You can start your limited free trial of GPT Workspace today, which offers several prompts per month. Once you realize the power and productivity of bringing AI into your daily work, you can upgrade to our Premium plan for just $9/month (billed annually).

For a limited-time offer until May 25, 2023, readers can get 50% off their first subscription to GPT Workspace by using the code “9to5Google” at checkout.

