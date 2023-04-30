5 things Google must do to avoid ruining the Pixel Fold





Google’s Pixel Fold is coming soon. The company plans to announce it at Google I/O this year. It features the same Google Tensor G2 chipset found in the Google Pixel 7 series, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and 120Hz displays on both the outside and inside. In other words, it makes for a decent high-end foldable. But the hardware is only half the battle.

Companies like Samsung are leading the way in foldable packs, but devices from Oppo and Honor are also competitive in this space. Samsung comes out on top thanks to its availability, but more importantly its software. This is one aspect Google really needs to nail down in order not to screw up the Pixel Fold. Hardware is one thing, but software can make or break a phone.

Given the proficiency of their software, we are optimistic that they can pull it off. They frequently introduce new software features that make their devices better than others, even if they don’t have many unique features. But there is a lot of work to be done to maximize the Pixel Fold’s chances of success.

Bring your flagship camera

If there’s one major criticism of foldable phones right now, it’s the lack of a flagship camera. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a pretty good camera, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s camera is… better, and the same is clearly true for the S23 Ultra. There always seems to be an afterthought to the rest of mobile phone development.

So it’s essential that the Pixel Fold has a good camera. It’s an easy way to one-up many of its competitors, and great cameras and camera software are synonymous with the Pixel brand at this point. In fact, it’s so important that even the mid-range A-series can take good photos, so it’s really strange that the Fold doesn’t get a good camera – Google’s software part is pretty much down. You just need the hardware to back it up.

Introduction to collapsible software features

This is pretty self-explanatory, but the Google Pixel Fold really needs to utilize its own hardware. Not all smartphones fold. In other words, the experience is different from traditional Android smartphones. Improving the multitasking experience is essential as we need to take advantage of features like the bottom dock.

Arguably, Google should also do what Samsung did and introduce features that work with certain apps depending on the device’s folded state. For example, when he folds the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in half with the YouTube app open, his UI adjusts to fit nicely on the display using the hinge as an inflection point. If Google had a similar kind of flex mode, the ability to take advantage of it would be important to make the whole thing cohesive.

Really good battery life

Google’s battery life has been a bit hit and miss with its Pixel line in recent years, and the foldable can be pretty power hungry. Tensor G2 is not necessarily up to this task. I admit it worries me a little when I see it on the spec sheet. A foldable should have all the practicality of a smartphone as well as a tablet. This includes the ability to stay powered on without running out of power midway through the day.

Without that guarantee, the Pixel Fold wouldn’t be a no-brainer for many people, myself included. I struggled with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s mediocre battery, and I doubt the larger form factor will change that.

few creases

One thing many companies have figured out but Samsung doesn’t seem to do is how to hide the creases. Other devices that use so-called “waterdrop” hinges don’t, but Samsung’s foldable device suffers from this quite a bit. These don’t actually fold the display all the way down, but rather roll it into a teardrop shape when the phone is folded.

If Google implemented a similar feature, it would beat Samsung in the design department. From what we’ve seen so far, the Pixel Fold won’t win in every department as it has some pretty large bezels, but the internal display will be one of the most important parts of the overall experience.

decent pricing

Like most products, the Google Pixel Fold has to be competitively and appropriately priced to really stand a chance, and thankfully it seems that way. According to the leak, the price starts at $1,799, which is a bargain for a smartphone. But this is more than just a smartphone. This price is exactly the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

But that’s only half the picture. It may start at $1,799, but that doesn’t include available pre-order offers or other carrier deals. is suggested to accompany This is a pretty good deal for a watch starting at $350. I actually still use mine, and it’s a perfect complement to my Pixel phone.

The Google Pixel Fold is set to be announced at Google I/O this year, and according to current leaks and rumors, it should cost around $1,799. The device will ship in late June and should be available for pre-order soon. The hardware is a bit more of a question mark, but I hope the company nailed it, much like it did with the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

