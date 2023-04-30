Google Files Patent for Smart Footwear System Reminiscent of Apple’s Nike + iPod System





In 2010 Apple filed a patent for the Nike + iPod system, a system that debuted in 2006. The Nike + iPod Sports Kit was a device that measured and recorded the distance and pace of walking and running. The system was eventually phased out in 2014. Google is now patenting an advanced footwear system with clusters of sensors and machine learning.

On April 20, 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office published a patent application from Google related to smart footwear. More specifically, the present disclosure relates to systems and methods for identifying user movements as one or more upper body movements using instrumented footwear devices and machine learning movement identification models.

In the background of the patent, Google says exercise enthusiasts generally want automatic detection and identification of exercise movements. Identifying upper body exercises such as the bench press or barbell he curl typically requires the user to wear specific equipment on the upper body. As an example, a user may need to wear an armband, gloves, or another device with upper body equipment to obtain enough data to identify upper body movements.

However, it has been found that wearing instrumented upper body devices is generally frustrating for users. Additionally, wearing instrumented upper body devices can interfere with performance of certain upper body exercises. As a result, users typically refrain from using upper-body devices with scales and thus lack devices that can automatically identify upper-body exercises.

Briefly, Google’s patent covers a computing system configured to perform operations that identify user movements as upper body exercises. The operation may include obtaining sensor data generated by one or more sensors of a footwear device worn by a user, the one or more sensors located at one or more locations on the footwear device. and the sensor data is associated with one or more movements performed by the footwear device. user. Sensor data can be input into machine-learned motion discrimination models. Motion identification data can be received as the output of a machine-learned motion identification model. The exercise identification data may identify one or more exercises performed by the user as one or more upper body exercises performed by the user, and the exercise identification data may identify each of the one or more upper body exercises. includes one or more exercise characteristics associated with the . User-performed upper body exercises.

Google patent illustration. FIG. 1A below shows a graphical illustration of an exemplary smart footwear device. fig. 1 illustrates a block diagram of an example computing system included in a footwear device; FIG. fig. FIG. 2 depicts a block diagram of an exemplary inference scheme for machine learning motion discrimination model 202 .

More specifically, Google has its own patent FIG. Figure shows.

A footwear device may include one or more sensors (eg, sensors and/or sensor clusters #12-22) that generate sensor data describing one or more movements performed by a user. The one or more sensors can include pressure sensors, accelerometers (eg, triaxial accelerometers, etc.), gyroscopes (eg, triaxial gyroscopes, etc.), inertial measurement units. ) (eg, a 9-axis inertial measurement unit), force sensing resistors, and/or other sensors configured to acquire sensor data related to user movement.

In some implementations, the pressure sensor can include a barometer and a rubber layer (eg, rubber layer #24). A barometer can be placed under and/or inside the rubber layer. As an example, a footwear device may include a rubber layer (eg, rubber sole, biocompatible silicone insole, etc.) having one or more pressure sensors covered by the rubber layer.

Google patent illustration. FIG. 2 below shows a block diagram of an exemplary inference scheme for Machine Learning Motion Discrimination Model #202. fig. FIG. 3 shows a block diagram of an example training scheme for a machine learning motion discrimination model.

For more information, check Google’s patent application 17794899, published in Europe on April 20, 2023.

