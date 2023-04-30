Google for Startups has awarded Miami-based cybersecurity startup Kriptos a $150,000 undiluted prize.





Google for Startups is a big boost for young Latino and Black entrepreneurs who are disproportionately underfunded in the startup world. His one way they are doing this is through the Latino Founders Fund, providing undiluted cash prizes to Latinx-driven startups with community impact. At the recent eMerge Americas conference, cybersecurity startup Kriptos was named a winner, offering $150,000 in equity-free funding, Google Cloud credits, and Google mentorship.

The Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund offers a $150,000 grant to help Latino entrepreneurs build and grow their businesses in the United States. In addition to undiluted capital and up to $100,000 in Google Cloud credits, recipients will also receive hands-on mentorship from Googlers, along with other resources such as sales training, investor readiness, mental health therapy, and community services. You can receive it for free.

Kriptos, a cybersecurity startup that helps companies prevent data breaches by automatically finding, classifying, and labeling documents according to their sensitivity level, is a great example of the type of startup Google for Startups is looking to support. is. The company has already helped many companies protect their sensitive information, and the Latino Founders Fund award will allow companies to extend that influence even further.

In addition to Kriptos, another example of the impact of Google for Startups is Storybook, a unity app for family well-being and sleep. The startup was able to successfully launch and grow its app thanks to the support and mentorship provided by Google for Startups. The company was also named the prestigious Google for Startups Accelerator, which provides high potential startups with six months of training, mentorship, and resources.

The selection of Kriptos for the Google for Startups Latino Founders Fund is a significant achievement for this Miami-based startup and a testament to the great work they do to help companies protect sensitive information. It’s also a testament to Google for Startups’ dedication to supporting an underrepresented community in the startup world.

Overall, Google for Startups is making a big impact by providing resources, funding, and mentorship to help underrepresented entrepreneurs succeed. His surprise presentation of his $150,000 prize to Kriptos at the eMerge Americas conference is just one example of the great work Google for Startups is doing to help young Latino and Black entrepreneurs. Google for Startups helps all entrepreneurs succeed fairly by creating a more inclusive and representative startup culture.

