Groundbreaking self-driving tractor tackles landmine problem in Ukraine





Ukrainian startup Efarm.Pro has developed an innovative unmanned system to clear agricultural land from landmines, a major problem for the country. The system includes a drone, a robotic mine clearer, an autopilot, and an explosion-proof tractor-trailer system. The system operates autonomously and allows remote control from a safe distance, minimizing risk to human life. The three-step process involves scanning the field with drones, neutralizing explosives with robotic deminers and certified sappers, and clearing the topsoil with remote-controlled tractors.

Addressing critical issues for Ukrainian farmers

Landmines pose a significant threat to Ukraine’s agricultural sector, with up to 40% of fields contaminated with explosive devices. Since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, landmines have injured and killed farmers and led to the loss of valuable agricultural machinery. The United Nations has identified Ukraine as one of the most landmine-prone countries in the world, with over 174,000 square kilometers contaminated. As a result, the need for alternative safe demining methods became apparent.

Efarm.Pro Autonomous Solution

The brainchild of Efarm.Pro CEO Oleksandr Prihodchenko, the unmanned demining complex aims to save lives and protect equipment while clearing agricultural land. Drones equipped with sensors scan the field and detect explosives up to 1 meter deep. Robotic deminers and certified sappers then neutralize the detected explosives. Finally, a remotely operated tractor with a protective trailer system treats the topsoil layer and ensures safe agricultural operations. The tractor works autonomously without an operator in the cabin, eliminating the possibility of injury or death.

Efficient and safe demining process

The efficiency of this system is very high, the tractor drives through the fields at a speed of 5 km/h. You can survey up to 20 hectares of land in a 10-hour work day. The autonomous nature of the system, combined with his three-step process, ensures a thorough and safe demining procedure. The technology will be adopted first in vacant lots for demining before sowing. There is also the potential to improve the system for safe harvesting in fields at risk of landmine contamination.

Additional Initiatives for Landmine Recognition and Clearance

Alongside Efarm.Pro’s demining facility, other initiatives are also tackling the mine problem in Ukraine. Dutch startup Fectar has developed an augmented reality (AR) lesson that teaches Ukrainian children how to safely and interactively identify unexploded mines. In addition, the Ukrainian government is seeking international help to expedite the demining process, which is estimated to cost him $37.4 billion.

Dutch AR platform teaches Ukrainian children to identify unexploded mines

Startup Fectar has developed an augmented reality (AR) lesson to help Ukrainian children learn about dangerous explosives in a safe way.

A bright future for Ukrainian agriculture

An innovative unmanned demining complex developed by Efarm.Pro promises a safer and more productive future for Ukraine’s agricultural sector. By eliminating the risks associated with landmines, farmers can work safely and get the most out of their land. Successful deployment of this technology, along with awareness-raising efforts and international support, could be the first step towards a safer Ukraine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/revolutionary-autonomous-tractor-tackles-ukraines-landmine-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos