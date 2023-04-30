A new render of the Google Pixel Fold has leaked ahead of its official release. Here’s what the phone looks like:





By Divyanshi Sharma: When it comes to the smartphone industry, foldable phones are all the rage, but today there are many different options for customers to choose from. Options include OPPO Find N2 Flip, Tecno Phantom V Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G. However, tech enthusiasts are now waiting for Google to announce its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold. In recent months, various renderings of the phone have surfaced online. However, the company has yet to officially confirm anything.

New renderings for Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold will be unveiled at the Google I/O event on May 10th. Ahead of the official reveal, new renders of the phone have leaked online, and the Google Pixel Fold looks like a stunning phone with an almost gapless hinge.

The marketing image was shared on Twitter by credible leaker Evan Blass, as reported by The Verge. He also revealed that when folded, his Pixel Fold is expected to be 5.5 inches tall, 3.1 inches wide and 0.5 inches deep. When unfolded, Blass says the device is 5.5 inches tall, 6.2 inches wide, and 0.2 inches deep. The first renders of the phone leaked in his December 2022, and since then there has been a lot of hype about Google’s next flagship phone.

Going back to the latest renders, the images also show that the Google Pixel Fold will feature a large, flexible display that can be folded in half. A previous leak suggested that the Pixel Fold weighs around 283g. Image credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Google Pixel Fold leaked video

A few days ago, a six-second video of a phone claiming to be the Pixel Fold was posted on Twitter by informant Kuba Wojciechowski. The video showed the device in full glory with its selfie camera, thick internal bezels and rounded edges, though the device lacked the logo or his Google camera module.

Pricing and Availability

According to reports, the phone will be available for pre-order on the Google Store starting May 10th. Shipments may start on June 27th. According to reports, if you pre-order a Google Pixel Fold, you’ll also get a Pixel Watch for free.

As for pricing, according to a recent tweet by leaker Yogesh Bear, the foldable device is expected to cost between $1,300 and $1,500, up from the rumored $1,800 reported by leaker Jon Prosser earlier this month. Significantly lower than the dollar price tag. However, until Google officially announces the Pixel Fold’s pricing, these rumored prices should be taken into account. The phone will reportedly be available in his two storage options, a 128GB variant and a 256GB variant.

So while the actual price of the Google Pixel Fold is still shrouded in mystery, these latest rumors have sparked excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the device’s official release.

— end —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-folds-new-renders-leaked-ahead-of-official-launch-here-is-what-the-phone-might-look-like-2366629-2023-04-30 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos