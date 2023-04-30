Google Pixel Fold leaks offer the best look yet with its design and internal display





What You Need to Know The Google Pixel Fold has leaked again. This time, it appears to be an official marketing image. Renderings give us the best look yet at the foldable phone’s back panel design, as well as the exterior and interior displays.A trusted leaker has also provided details on the Pixel Fold’s specs and dimensions. increase.

We just recently saw a hands-on video of the Pixel Fold leaked, but we’re seeing more leaks, including exterior and interior screens. This new leak, courtesy of Evan Blass (opens in new tab) (@evleaks), reveals what appears to be the official marketing renderings of Google’s upcoming foldable phone.

These images don’t show anything that hasn’t been leaked before and that there are still some stones left, such as the camera bump height as well as the top and bottom sides The good news is that, if the rendering is accurate, the Pixel Fold’s hinge appears to be relatively thinner than many of the top foldable phones out there.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

The leaker also shared additional information (opens in new tab) about the Pixel Fold’s specs that we didn’t get from Jon Prosser a few days ago. For example, the Pixel Fold’s estimated 5.8-inch front panel has a peak brightness of 1550 nits and appears to be protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. Meanwhile, the 7.6-inch built-in display is said to have a peak brightness of 1450 nits and a plastic protective layer.

Blass is also spilling the beans about the phone’s dimensions (opens in new tab), which appear to be wider than the Oppo Find N2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. According to the leaker, the Pixel Fold is 79.5 mm. Folded width 158.7mm, unfolded width 158.7mm. In terms of height, it could be 139.7 mm between the Find N2 and the Z Fold 4.

There are some advantages to using a wide, foldable smartphone, like being able to see more content on the screen at once or multitasking by opening two apps side by side.

These renders aren’t new, but they give a clearer view of the foldable display inside the Pixel Fold. As with previous leaks in recent months, the device’s screen appears to have thick bezels, which isn’t a bad thing.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Large bezels might not be considered a desirable feature in modern smartphone designs, but they do provide a more comfortable grip when holding the phone with one hand. With a foldable smartphone, the screen can be so large that it can be difficult to hold it firmly without accidentally touching it. Large bezels give your fingers room to grab the phone without accidentally touching the display.

Rumor has it that the Pixel Fold could be announced at Google I/O 2023 on May 10th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/new-pixel-fold-render-reveals-front-design The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos