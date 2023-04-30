Alan Rickman remembered in today’s Google Doodle





Google is celebrating the late British actor Alan Rickman with today’s Google Doodle. Rickman has played Hans Guber in Die Hard, comedy turns in Galaxy Quest and Hitchker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and Severus Snape as part of the ensemble cast in Love Actually. Best known for iconic roles in movies such as In all eight Harry Potter films. But the reason Google remembers Rickman on his April 30th is because it’s the anniversary of Rickman’s performance in his 1987 Broadway production of Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons). If you visit his website on Google, you’ll see an animated GIF of him depicting the role of Rickman in the play.

In addition to being a renowned actor, Rickman was also a prolific diarist. Part of his diary will be published in late 2022 as his Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman. The audiobook version of this book has been read by several of Rickman’s Harry Potter co-stars.

Memories of Alan Rickman

Born on February 21, 1946 in West London, England, Rickman showed a talent for painting at an early age and was encouraged by his teachers and family to become involved in the arts. He developed a love for acting, appearing in school projects and eventually winning a scholarship to his Upper School at Latimer in London. Rickman studied graphic design at the Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art. After graduating, he set up a design company with his college friends and pursued a career through the amateur collective Court Drama Club while maintaining his passion for acting. At the age of 26, Rickman left his company to pursue acting professionally. He earned a spot at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA), his one of the most prestigious acting schools in the world.

Rickman later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and appeared in productions of The Tempest and Love’s Labors Lost. In 1985, he starred as the antihero Le Vicomte de Valmont in Dangerous Liaisons, which earned him a Tony Award nomination and a film offer.

Alan Rickman’s iconic Hollywood roles

In 1988, Rickman played Hans Gruber in one of cinema’s most iconic villains, Die Hard. Rickman played another villain, the Sheriff of Nottingham, in 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. and won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for the latter. In 2001, Rickman began his beloved role as Severus Snape in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, reprising it in seven of the film’s sequels.

Rickman’s performances have earned him many acting nominations and awards over the course of his career. Fans and his co-stars will remember his iconic acting presence as well as his empathy and philanthropy behind the scenes.

