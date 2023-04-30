Google Pixel 7a launches — how this could be the budget phone of the year





Google Pixel 7a is ready to arrive in two weeks. There’s a likely date for an announcement, and the phone is widely expected to appear at Google I/O 2023 on May 10. There’s even a rendering showing some of the possible colors.

But most importantly, it has a Pixel 7a rival that shows what Google’s phone has to do to win as the best cheap phone under $500.

It’s the Samsung Galaxy A54, the latest mid-range model from the leading Android smartphone maker. Just as Samsung’s Galaxy S23 set the bar for his best Android smartphones to launch this year, the A54 has established itself as the smartphone by which other mid-range devices are measured, including the Pixel 7a.

Again, last year the battle over the best smartphone value came down to choosing between the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy A53. The battle between two closely matched budget devices boiled down to cameras.

And if the Pixel 7a and Galaxy A54 go head-to-head, I think the camera will make the difference. is.

How the Galaxy A54 sets the bar for budget camera phones and why it matters

After testing the Galaxy A54 against the likes of the Pixel 6a and iPhone SE (2022), it’s clear that Samsung’s latest model is the best camera phone if you don’t want to spend over $500 on your next handset. I think. Low-light photos taken by the Galaxy A54 are much cleaner and sharper than those of its rivals. And as you can see in the camera showdown between the Galaxy A54 and Pixel 6a, the photos captured by both devices are evenly matched in other scenarios. Sometimes the Pixel takes better photos, sometimes the Galaxy A54 takes better photos.

Nothing beats these Galaxy A54 cameras. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

It’s clear how the Galaxy A54 managed to overtake the Pixel 6a after last year’s Google phone was a budget camera device. And that’s the 50MP main sensor that the Galaxy A54 uses. Because it’s larger than the sensor found in similarly priced budget phones, the Galaxy A54 captures more detail. It’s useful when the lights are low if you want more detail.

Battery life, a bright display and, of course, an affordable price tag are key to a successful budget phone. I think camera quality is most important, even if you’re not paying for a . is. You can’t find great value in a camera phone that produces mediocre photos.

Google has some prior art in this area, with previous Pixel A smartphones receiving rave reviews for their photographic prowess. The difference this time is that the Galaxy A54 puts up more of a fight than past rival phones. Coasting on its predecessor’s reputation isn’t going to cut it with the Pixel 7a.

How Pixel 7a Beats Galaxy A54

Based on what we know and think we know about the Pixel 7a, it doesn’t look like Google is going to do that. Let’s start with the smartphone chipset. This is almost certainly the same Tensor G2 silicon that debuted in his Pixel 7 series last fall. That means all the AI-powered photo processing features available on his flagship Pixel apply to the Pixel 7a as well.

Photo Unblur will almost certainly come to the Pixel 7a. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Photo Unblur is a highlight of the Tensor-powered photography feature that debuted on the Pixel 7 and will definitely be supported on the Pixel 7a. This is a feature that allows you to take photos with blurred faces (including those taken with other phones) and clean up the blur to make it look great. Tensor G2 has enhanced the SuperResZoom feature for better digital zoom. This is very important as the Pixel 7a doesn’t have a telephoto lens.

However, some new camera hardware could be coming to the Pixel 7a. That’s what makes the impending showdown with the Galaxy A54’s camera intriguing: According to leaked specs revealed last week, the Pixel 7a is set to inherit his 64MP main camera. increase. That’s quite a step up from his 12.2MP sensor that the Pixel 6a relied on. (And some may find it’s a few more megapixels than the Galaxy A54 has to offer.)

Certainly megapixels aren’t everything. The Pixel 6a and iPhone SE certainly take excellent pictures with their 12MP main camera. But 64MP gives the Pixel 7a the ability to capture more detail in its shots via quad pixel binning, which combines multiple pixels into one. It also offers the ability to shoot, allowing you to easily zoom in on specific areas of your shot.

Google’s Pixel smartphones have always excelled on the software side of photo processing. It sounds as if the Pixel 7a can match the hardware.

In other words, Google’s Pixel phones have always been strong on the software side of photo processing, whether it’s the flagship model or the more affordable Pixel A phones. seems to be able to

Pixel 7a Outlook

With Google I/O 2023 and the Pixel 7a launch date fast approaching, we won’t have to wait too long to see what Google has planned for its latest mid-range phone. Many new features have been pointed out, such as a display with a rate and the possibility of wireless charging, but the details that interest me are about the Pixel 7a’s camera capabilities. This will determine how Google’s next call will be received.

