Note that Google Chrome is a memory saver with these features in the works





Allows more control over when tabs are dumped

Google Chrome is a very powerful browser, but it can be very taxing on system resources, especially on low-end laptops. Earlier this year, Google released such a memory saver feature for desktops. This ensures that active tabs have sufficient resources for optimal performance. The latest update to Chrome Canary reveals that Google can give users more control to tweak this feature.

Memory Saver is now a simple on/off switch in Chrome settings that puts inactive tabs to sleep. Revisiting an inactive tab refreshes the web page and reloads the content into system memory. His Chrome features researcher @Leopeva62, an avid Twitter user, reports that the Canary build of the browser has a new flag that allows users to control when Memory Saver discards inactive tabs to free up resources. I’m here.

chrome://flags#high-efficiency-mode-time-before-discard

Enabling this new flag allows the user to define a default period of inactivity after which memory saver will suspend tabs. The available options range from 1 minute (most aggressive) to 12 hours (least aggressive). According to the Chromium Gerrit commit for this feature, the default time for memory saver to kick in is 2 hours. However, new settings make it easier to fine-tune Aggressiveness to work with your PC’s limited RAM. People with 2GB of RAM (oops partner, slow it down) can use aggressive settings, while people with more powerful machines can use more lenient limits. If the early adopters of Chrome manage to fix some issues with the feature, we hope to see memory saver controls reflected in settings as soon as possible.

In addition to this, Leopeva64 says that inactive tabs should be easier to identify and should look familiar if you’re using Microsoft Edge. When Memory Saver snoozes a tab, the tab’s favicon above the address bar fades.

These two improvements make Memory Saver easier to customize and discover in action. These are already available in Chrome Canary 115, but again, hopefully they’ll be stable soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-testing-customization-chrome-memory-saver-desktop/

