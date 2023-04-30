Liverpool FC’s Recycling Plan and New Record for Offshore Wind: This Week’s Sustainability Success Story





Published weekly, the series explores five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and business leadership – across the campaign to explore how businesses and sustainability professionals can achieve the Mission Possible. It shows what you are working on.

In the UK and around the world, leading companies, cities, states and regions are turning their environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up his five positive stories on sustainability this week.

Energy: UK offshore wind hits record high

Crown Estate revealed this week that offshore wind turbines in UK waters have generated a record 45TWh of electricity in 2022, up from 37TWh in 2021.

45TWh is enough power to meet the needs of 41% of UK households. By 2023, that percentage will increase to 47%, according to Crown Estate estimates.

The year-over-year increase in 2022 is due in part to Hornsea 2 (pictured above) and Moray East entering full capacity. In 2022, the UK’s offshore wind capacity will make up her 24% of global capacity, second only to China.

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director of Marine at Crown Estates, said: But that’s not all. To enable Britain to meet its clean and safe energy goals, it needs to do more in his next decade than in the last two.

Resources: Liverpool Football Club’s recycling rate soars

Liverpool FC revealed that fans have recycled more than 90% of their waste at every home game this year, compared to just 25% at the start of the season.

The Premier League is working with SC Johnson to encourage recycling in games. Two organizations are conducting his 10,000 penalty challenge, and one fan uses on-site recycling of his bins to win him a prize of 10,000. Additional bins have been added to all concourses at Anfield ahead of this season to facilitate participation in the challenge.

SC Johnson is using plastic bottles collected in Anfield recycling bins to create new packaging for Mr. Muscle.

Liverpool FC Commercial Director Ben Ratty said: I can’t thank all the fans enough for supporting this world’s first mission.

Mobility: Biffa, bin lorry modified with electrical technology

Waste management giant Biffa will equip 10 of its 26-ton heavy duty trucks with electric technology. This reduces emissions and saves 210 tons of carbon compared to buying a new electric vehicle (EV).

Biffa partnered with Silverstone-based EV technology company Lunaz to carry out the conversion. The converted truck will operate from the Biphas High Wycombe depot, with first runs expected by the end of 2023.

Besides saving carbon, there are significant cost savings. Lunaz claims that retrofitting 10 vehicles will save about $500,000 compared to buying new ones.

Biffas Chief Operating Officer Maxine Mayhew said:

The Built Environment: Landsec Opens First Net Zero Office

Real estate giant Landsec has officially opened its first net-zero carbon office development, Forge, in London. Development kicked off on his April 20th at a ceremony attended by his Chris Skidmore MP, author of the Net-Zero Review.

Forge is the UK’s first commercial development designed to the UK Green Building Council’s (UKGBC) net-zero building framework and energy performance requirements. This framework covers both embodied carbon and operational carbon.

Skidmore said: By pioneering different approaches and learning from other industries, Landsec has been able to create new construction techniques that can be applied across industries.

At the same time, Landsec unveiled details of a new 20 million social impact fund developed with the goal of building a fairer and more equitable real estate industry that is more reflective of the communities it invests in.

Business leadership: Bettys & Taylors Group supports Yorkshire’s forest creation scheme

Family-owned tea and coffee company Bettys & Taylors Group has entered into a five-year partnership with The Woodland Trust to support a charity initiative to create a new wooded area in Snydesholm in the Yorkshire Dales.

The plan will plant up to 50,000 native trees and restore highland peat bogs to reduce flood risk and improve carbon sequestration. The Woodland Trust hopes the new woodlands will be home to birds such as red squirrels, herons, tall wagtails, kingfishers and dippers.

Alice Tollan, sustainable development expert at Bettys & Taylors Groups, said: “Snaizeholme has created one of England’s largest new woodland areas, helping to combat climate change, as well as creating ecological connections by establishing natural corridors that connect habitats to each other.” improve.”

Tollan also noted that the company has long been committed to protecting the environment. Back in 1990, he started the Trees for Life scheme to fund tree planting in the UK and tea and coffee growing regions. So far, about 5 million trees have been planted under the scheme.

