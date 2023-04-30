Governor Announces Florida-Israel Aerospace Agreement





JERUSALEM, ISRAEL – Sunday, April 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis, who visited Israel last Thursday, announced an agreement with Avenger Flight Group. (AFG), a Fort Lauderdale-based company, and EL AL Israel Airlines.

Reaffirming their commitment, AFG CEO and Founder Pedro Sors and EL AL Airlines Senior Vice President Marc Cavaliere held a signing ceremony at the Governor’s afternoon press conference.

AFG has committed to building a next-generation flight training center in Israel with state-of-the-art simulators provided by AFG, where EL AL will train all 737 and 787 pilots. EL AL and AFG will jointly operate a flight training center to significantly streamline pilot training for EL AL. In addition, EL AL and AFG will partner on training for other airlines at the training

Today’s announcement between AFG and EL AL is another victory for Florida and Israel, the governor said. The partnership will create new high-paying jobs for Floridians and Israelis, further strengthen the partnership between Florida and Israel, and create future opportunities for cooperation in the aviation sector. We look forward to the new opportunities this relationship creates and the future growth of both companies.

Governor Ron DeSantis led the Florida delegation to the Western Wall and Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Old City Jerusalem.

Also during his visit to Israel, the Governor joined Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI), the Israel Innovation Authority, and the Israel-American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham Israel) for greater cooperation, strategic partnerships, and collaboration between Israel and Florida. trade and investment.

The joint declaration has a particular focus on the healthcare industry. The purpose of this declaration is to explore and initiate avenues of economic and business cooperation in health care generally and specifically.

Collaborations envisioned in the declaration include the creation of one or more healthtech hubs for healthtech companies in Israel, joint research and development programs for healthtech companies in Florida and Israel, academic institutions, research institutes, and others. including joint research projects for institutions of From both Florida and Israel.

Florida and Israel have a long-standing partnership, and this joint declaration will further benefit from increased cooperation, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Israel is an international leader in healthcare her innovation and we are proud to strengthen a partnership that will benefit Floridians and Israelis for generations to come.

“This joint declaration highlights the importance of cooperation in healthcare innovation between Florida and Israel as part of the U.S.-Israel Healthcare Strategic Cooperation Program,” said AmCham Israel Chief Executive Officer. (CEO) Oded Rose said.

“The ability to develop medicines suitable for specific populations, ensure their safety, and accurately prove their efficacy is paving the way for faster, smarter, and more cost-effective healthcare. Innovation Authority.”Regulators around the world are gearing up for this trend and are becoming more open to new models for testing drugs for the new era of personalized medicine.” We are pleased to extend our collaboration into the healthtech sector.The combination of an innovative Israeli technology company and a Florida-based company is laying the foundation for the future of healthcare and delivering superior personalized care. It allows us to create cutting-edge solutions that help

The Israel Innovation Authority, responsible for the country’s innovation policy, is an independent and impartial public body that works for the benefit of Israel’s innovation ecosystem and the Israeli economy as a whole. Its role is to nurture and develop Israeli innovation her resources while creating and enhancing the infrastructure and framework necessary to support the entire knowledge industry. The Israel Innovation Authority offers a range of practical tools and funding platforms aimed at meeting the dynamic and changing needs of the local and international innovation ecosystem.

For more information, please visit www.innovationisrael.org.il/en.

