Google Pixel Fold leaks again – this time we can see its tablet mode





After yesterday’s marketing leak that showed the upcoming Pixel Fold from two angles, prolific leaker Evan Blass (opens in new tab) is back with the encore we all wanted. Blass tweeted a third photo of him. It’s a smartphone spread out and a tablet he’s in full view mode.

The first thing you’ll notice is the extremely thick bezel. It surrounds the Pixel Fold’s (rumored) 7.6-inch screen, but it’s especially noticeable at the top and bottom.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

It will certainly be uncomfortable for some, especially when compared to Google’s soon-to-be rival Galaxy Z Fold 4.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is coming soon. This should feature a thinner design with a waterdrop-style hinge (although the bezel could be the same).

There are good points about the tablet’s slightly wider bezels. For one thing, you can comfortably grip things without accidentally pushing them. For another reason, this means Google doesn’t want a notch or an underscreen camera. This is what Samsung debuted with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and it’s a decent result.

Bezels aside, what’s clear is that this looks like a real Android tablet experience. There are six icons along the bottom dock, and he has three widgets on the screen at once. The At a Glance widget usually takes up half the screen of his Pixel Launcher on other phones, but it’s just one of many complications here.

One final thing to note is the area around the hinge that appears to be protected by a plastic bit. It’s a natural safety measure, and Samsung added it to the folding device after it was found that early models had problems with dust and sand getting in and interfering with the folding mechanism.

This may be what Google meant when internal docs revealed the Fold has “the most durable hinge in a Foldable.” The same leak promised water resistance, which is something Samsung’s foldable device doesn’t particularly have, and Blass repeated this in its list of specs in its latest shot.

“The 5.8-inch front OLED panel (146.7mm) has a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2092 resolution at 408ppi,” he tweeted. It has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a peak brightness of 1550 nits and a Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass. ”

A frontal photo of the Brass from yesterday is a reminder of what it looks like.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Meanwhile, the 7.6-inch (192.3 mm) internal folding OLED display has a 6:5 aspect ratio, 1840 x 2208 resolution and 380ppi resolution. “The same 120Hz refresh as the outer display, but with 1450 nits of peak brightness and a plastic protective layer.”

Blass then repeated some familiar specifications. The Tensor G2 processor is backed by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and his 4,821 mAh battery with 30 watts of wired charging. The triple camera array consists of a 48MP main sensor and two 10.8MP lenses (ultra wide and telephoto).

“IPX8 water resistance, USB Type C 3.2 gen 2, and lots of other stuff,” he said, ending the Twitter thread. “We ship in obsidian or porcelain.”

The Pixel Fold is set to debut at Google I/O 2023 in just over a week. It could be a big deal for Google hardware, which is expected to house both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Tablet.

