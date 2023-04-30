Snapchat AI Shows Potential For Mental Health Services, But Experts Don’t Endorse





Wichita, Kansas (KSNW) — It’s inevitable. Snpachat’s new artificial intelligence feature is the first chat option when you open the app.

Laura Hay, whose kids use Snapchat, said:

You can ask the bot, called “MyAI” anything, and it will return a generated response. But some people use it to help.

Snapchatter and college student Dana Alwidyan asked her AI, “What if I’m worried?” Or something like that. It sends me like a link of what I should do. And looking at these websites helps ease my anxiety. “

The idea of ​​using artificial intelligence as a source of mental support is understandable by many.

“It gives them a voice, doesn’t it? It gives them someone they can talk to. said Josh Rayburn, whose daughter uses this app.

“Probably 40 to 50 percent of Snapchat users are under the age of 18,” said Sergeant Jeff Swanson, who oversees Internet crimes against children for the Wichita Police Department.

Studies show that most cases of teenage mental health problems go undetected and only about 30% of depressed teens receive treatment. Additionally, 50% of her college students report below average mental health.

But experts don’t think Snapchat’s new features will solve the problem.

“It’s not a real person. It’s a computer construct, but vulnerable people lose sight of that fact,” says licensed psychologist Dr. Molly Allen.

The biggest concern is the unreliability of automatically generated responses from technology.

“Even though it’s programmed not to give you certain information about certain subjects, artificial intelligence will give you information about certain things it shouldn’t,” explained Sgt. Swanson.

Many people are still skeptical of AI’s capabilities. User girlfriend Keandre Thompson says, “I have some young cousins ​​who don’t want me to use it.”

“It’s the Internet. I don’t have much faith in it because you never know what’s going to happen,” Hay said.

Experts urge parents to stay aware of what their children are doing online and with whom or what they are communicating.

