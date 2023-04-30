Microsoft confirms the end of Windows 10





Support for Windows 10 ends

Microsoft has announced the end of Windows 10, the world’s most popular operating system. And this decision leaves millions of users with financial headaches.

Microsoft has announced that the latest version 22H2 of Windows 10, released in October 2022, will be the final feature update, breaking the news through an updated product roadmap. The company also said that all support for Windows 10 Home, Pro, Enterprise and Education (including security updates) will end for mainstream users on October 14, 2025.

Microsoft Product Manager Jason Leznek strongly recommends moving to Windows 11 now.

Unfortunately, for millions of Windows users around the world, it’s not that easy. Despite claiming that Windows 10 will be the last version of Windows in 2015, Microsoft will release Windows 11 in 2021 with higher hardware requirements that rule out many older PCs and laptops. rice field. Most controversial was support for Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0, introduced in mid-2016.

A Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a chip that’s either integrated into a PC’s motherboard or added separately to the CPU, said David Weston, Microsoft’s vice president of enterprise and OS security, when the requirements were first announced. explained when asked. Its purpose is to protect cryptographic keys, user credentials, and other sensitive data behind a hardware he barrier so that malware or attackers cannot access or tamper with that data.

Some older PC motherboards allow you to add a TPM module for around $50, but support for this is incomplete and you should check your computer’s specs.

Additionally, Windows 10 still has over 70% of Windows’ total market share (versus Windows 11 at just 20%), and Microsoft is having trouble convincing most of its user base to upgrade. Whether that will change now that Microsoft has rung Windows 10’s death knell remains to be seen, but complaints remain that the operating system still lacks Windows 10’s core features.

You can see that complaint in the comments section of Microsoft’s announcement. This is mostly a negative, both regarding Windows 11 and the feeling of forced obsolescence.

Quit Windows 11 before forcefully migrating to Windows 11. -source Toggles the start menu and taskbar controls back and forth. It’s really sad that we’ve removed security updates for OSes that can run on many devices and older hardware. Especially because the Windows 11 requirements are a high hurdle. With so many people saying Windows 11 “can’t run on this hardware” or “hate it”, this will be a very popular move. I think it will be a publicity nightmare. Perfectly good hardware forced into obsolescence by this plan. – Source At a time when everyone has to look after the environment, such a move would force customers to throw away their working computers in order to stay safe. – sauce

So what can you do? Microsoft offers paid extended support to enterprise customers in its Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), but this is a niche group. Otherwise, your options are to a) run Windows 10 without updates (not recommended), b) buy a new PC, or c) bypass the Windows 11 requirement.

The last method is the most realistic and many workaround guides exist, but it’s not for the faint of heart. Additionally, Microsoft makes no promises that features or security updates will work or be maintained on these machines.

So, the countdown clock has begun on hundreds of millions of computers around the world, and users are faced with a decision to make.

