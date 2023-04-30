Google Travels Advertising Edge





This week, we look at Google’s travel-friendly earnings, Fairmounts brand revamps, and other stories from travel brands around the world.

Jason Clampett

review of the week

Fairmont revamps its luxury hotel brand strategy for a new era

Fairmont is a luxury brand that has not realized its full potential in its development pipeline. Can a new CEO and management team with a new strategy make things better?

Controversial Mexican Railroad Is Uncertainty for Yucaton Tourism

The Mexican government aims to lure tourists to lesser-explored areas of the Yucaton Peninsula with tourist trains. But without the necessary infrastructure improvements, these efforts can backfire.

Hilton Selects HotelKey for Property Management Technology at All Hotels

This move by Hilton is significant and signals that the hotel industry is finally modernizing its core systems. For HotelKey, this is an amazing win for a small technology vendor in a highly competitive field.

After Sonder, Vacasa receives delisting notice from Nasdaq

Like Sonder, Vacasa is another example of a company that went public too quickly through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

Hyatt Acquires Hotel Booking Site Mr and Mrs Smith for $66 Million

It’s all about the luxury sector, as Hyatt could win the UK-based agency’s one million high paying members, doubling the number of boutiques and luxury hotels it offers.

Chart of the Week: Rapid Growth of ChatGPT

To learn more about the rapid growth of generative AI in travel and beyond, check out our LinkedIn live event roundup, Opportunities and Challenges of Adopting AI in Travel.

Google Travel helped push advertising and search revenue into positive territory

Alphabet officials didn’t mention ChatGPT, Bing, or Microsoft during the company’s first quarter earnings call. But like modern bards, they vehemently defended the ability of artificial intelligence to meet its challenges.

American Airlines gets big boost from mixed travel

Today’s edition of Skift’s daily podcast takes a closer look at American Air’s blended travel insights, Fiji’s new tourism campaign, and Wyndham’s optimism.

A new kind of walking tour in New York

Scaling up walking tours in a famous city like New York isn’t just about competing for masses. It may sound counterintuitive, but his five entrepreneurs Alliance has picked for downtown New York have to do the exact opposite to stand out.

Travelzoo is considering license agreements in additional regions

Travelzoo aims to keep its fixed costs at a relatively low level as it seeks to increase the brand’s presence in Asia Pacific and other regional markets through licensing agreements.

Saudi Arabia nearly doubles UAE in building hotel rooms

We understand that Middle East destinations need adequate infrastructure to meet their highly ambitious tourism goals. No wonder Saudi Arabia is now trying to build more hotel rooms ahead of the United Arab Emirates.

