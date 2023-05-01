How two Australian sports brands leverage human-centric digital innovation to drive new fan experiences inside and outside the arena





Generating new revenue streams, identifying untapped audiences and attracting more engaging fans on-site and year-round are what iconic Australian sporting events are achieving thanks to human-centric digital innovations It’s just part of winning.

If there’s one lesson brands should learn from the Covid-19 pandemic of the past three years, it’s that investing in digital can drive more engagement online and in person. And as increasingly immersive technologies come to the fore, such as virtual reality, data-driven insights using artificial intelligence, and creative video delivery, we are merging digital and human-centered design principles to bring the physical world to life. Opportunities for success in both the physical and digital realms are increasing.

The power of human-centered digital experiences is especially evident in the work Infosys has done to enable leading sports brands to create unparalleled customer experiences. Here we explore two great examples of him at the Australian Grand Prix and the Australian Open.

Mainly fans of the Australian Grand Prix

Arthur Gillion, General Manager of Marketing and Experience, Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC), will never forget March 13, 2020. Starting, the event he canceled due to Covid-19.

“The world was watching. It was a tough time,” Gillion recalled at a recent Infosys Confluence event. “From a strategic perspective, we had to change our plans for the next few years. The way we approached branding, diagnostics, research and strategy were all turned upside down.”

Even if the pandemic has negatively impacted physical racing, it has provided an opportunity for AGPC to overhaul the digital experience to create a more fan-inspiring approach.

“We couldn’t stop communicating and tried to provide joy to our fans,” Gillion said. “We had to focus on the digital experience. We were very innovative in that area to stay connected.”

Assisting AGPC was Strategic Technology Partner Wongdoody, the global experience and design arm of Infosys. Together, the two reassessed his AGPC’s digital ecosystem as a first step. The overall impetus was to drill down into the data organizations hold about their fans to build insights that could add value and simplify touchpoints for improvement.

“AGPC had a lot of data, but the team didn’t always understand what it was telling them,” explains James Noble, Wongdoody’s APAC Chief Experience and Design Officer. “The key was to determine which information was relevant and which was not, and use that to understand what different audiences and their respective fans wanted.

“Being able to translate that into a digital experience will help spectators understand the Australian Grand Prix, increase their engagement and help them buy tickets and more on time.”

The focus has shifted to digital content as the primary mechanism for staying connected with fans, moving from monthly bursts of activity to yearly engagement timelines. Owned platform articles, blog posts, and podcast series are featured in his AGPC, with built-in features for audiences to easily engage and share content. Leveraging data from other F1 events and drivers around the world, AGPC and Wongdoody leveraged the customer’s 360-degree data, animations, transitions, visual interactions and dynamic delivery to enhance the content.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix website is the first point of contact from a brand perspective, and giving fans what they want online is key to a human-centric approach, Noble said. Wongdoody helped AGPC understand his digital touchpoints, which customer segments he was trying to attract, inform, educate and engage, and translated this into a solution. The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix caters to a diverse customer cohort, from car and F1 fanatics to spectacle seekers and ‘culture his vultures’ who want to be seen. family on the go. Corporate and Sponsor Representatives.

“It’s not just the user experience, it’s about coming up with a content strategy and experience and how it goes through the funnel, as opposed to people flying around without direction,” Noble continued. increase. “Do you want me to press that button? Or talk to him? What do you want to do next?”

As AGPC began work to revive the physical event, digital experiences took on another important role. A major achievement was the improved online ticket sales channel for the return of the five-day event.

“There were so many combinations of tickets that it was difficult to understand what consumers were buying,” says Noble. “We looked at the matrix of all the ticketing permutations and experiences you could have, and skipped the whole thing to buy direct, with a simpler interface and an easy-to-use experience. Happening and knowing what types of tickets are selling out will help the AGPC team make informed business decisions and understand where to adapt and create more of what is popular I was able to.”

The organization’s commitment to driving digital innovation has undoubtedly led to tremendous growth for AGPC. In 2022, more than his 420,000 people will attend the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, up from his 324,100 in 2019, adding him $170 million to the visitors’ economy. AGPC saw a 154% increase in digital traffic in the week of the event and a 218% increase in traffic in the months leading up to the event. In 2022, his number of unique visitors to the site will exceed his 3 million, a 200% increase from 2019.

Importantly, grandstand tickets for the 2022 event sold out in less than 3.5 hours. This is a testament to the seamless purchasing process. This overhaul of the ticketing architecture has since changed the physical environment and decision-making, resulting in further revenue growth.

For example, pre-pandemic F1 events had four private lounges. In 2022 he was 8, but this year’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix is ​​14. With high demand and a fortunate position to sell tickets faster, AGPC can quickly shift focus and use insights to innovate the physical experience.

“The team knows for quite some time what kind of tickets are on sale, so there is an opportunity to create another stand or another section. It’s generating sales,” Noble adds.

Delivering Digital Innovation for Australian Open

Using digital, immersive technology and data to make fan engagement even more immersive is also a long-term imperative for Infosys and Tennis Australia around the Australian Open. And this year’s event was a unique showcase of how the physical and digital are connected in innovative ways.

One of the highlights of the 2023 Australian Open was the revamped Match Center 2.0. It will be available on the AO website and mobile app for all matches throughout the tournament, providing fans with immersive insights including Matchbeats, Stroke Summary, Rally Analysis, Courtvision, AI and more. Commentary. “Win Predictions” also provided fans with real-time predictions as each match progressed. Accessibility was similarly in the spotlight, with enhanced Infosys MatchBeats simplifying game data and visualization with contrasting color combinations that meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 AA.

A host of AI Video Insights have further enhanced on-court strategy and media reporting while providing fans, players and coaches with unprecedented insight into every game.

Additionally, an enhanced player portal with AI-generated videos democratizes the level of insight available to players and coaches about the game and competitor insights for post-match reviews and pre-match analysis. Did. For example, Get into the Zone offered video his montages of a player’s previous winning performances, and the Opponent Tendency feature allowed players to view and analyze their opponent’s statistical playing tendencies.

AI Shot of the Day has also been enhanced, allowing Tennis Australia’s media team to quickly analyze and post social media-ready clips from the best shots of the day.

Onsite, Infosys itself used virtual reality to activate the Fan Zone. This allows participants to do a few things, from going into hyperspace in Moon Tennis and battling thousands of flying tennis balls in a spaceship to sparring with his AO Superstar avatar on Center Court. I was able to experience tennis in that creatively themed Metaverse world.

“Working with Infosys over the past five years has allowed us to set a new standard for fan engagement using digital technology,” said Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director. increase. “This partnership has allowed us to deliver a new and innovative digital experience each year to everyone involved in the tournament. We want to make the Australian Open exciting, engaging, inclusive and sustainable. We remain committed to making it the global standard for digitally enabled sports.”

