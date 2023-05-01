Competitive research focused on Thinktanks, Thinkers and Tech





The House Standing Committee on Economics will hear from strategic thinkers on competition on May 2, 2023, and from the technology sector on May 3, at two days of hearings.

The hearings are part of the Commission’s investigation into promoting economic dynamism, competition and business formation and will be conducted via videoconference.

Commission Chair Daniel Murino MP said: “There is substantial evidence that Australia’s economy is more concentrated. Research shows that fewer employers dominate the market, leading to lower wages. there is.

“In a nutshell, less competition is associated with higher prices, fewer new businesses, fewer consumer choices, lower quality, less innovation, and ultimately fewer jobs and less growth. doing.”

“For all these and other reasons, it is very important to set the stage and hear from economists and various political think tanks about their thoughts on sound competition policy. We are fortunate to have many experienced economists who can provide such commentary.”

The Commission will hear from several experts on May 2, including e61, the Grattan Institute, the Institute of Public Affairs, former ACCC Chairman Rod Sims and UNSW economist Richard Holden.

On May 3, the committee will hear input from the tech sector, including the Tech Council of Australia, FinTech Australia and Microsoft.

“Given the staggering speed and scale of technological change in this country, and its impact on businesses, we need to hear from those on the cutting edge about the opportunities and risks of competition in sectors such as banking, energy and retail. across the wider economy.

“Regulation needs to fully understand how to keep up with the disruption caused by technological change,” said Dr Murino.

Details regarding the investigation and future hearings, including the full text of the terms of reference, are available on the Commission’s website.

Hearing Details Think Tanks and Economists

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 11am-4pm

tech sector

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Both hearings will be broadcast live at https://www.aph.gov.au/live.

/Release. This material from the original organization/author may be of a point-in-time nature and has been edited for clarity, style, and length. and do not take a stand. All views, positions and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.miragenews.com/competition-inquiry-to-focus-on-thinktanks-996617/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos