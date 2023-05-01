Cygnet Texkimp Officially Opens Innovation Center





Photo credit: Cygnet Texkimp

Machine builder and composites technology company Cygnet Texkimp (Northwich, UK) has created an open-access innovation center at its headquarters in Cheshire as a development, prototyping and test space for the advanced materials and composites industry. . The new Innovation Center was previously announced during a behind-the-scenes tour in February 2023.

The 15,000-square-foot research and development (R&D) facility houses machines for the company’s entire product range, including filament winding, prepreg processing, slitting and spooling, automation and recycling equipment. Its creation marks the latest chapter in his Cygnet Texkimp commitment to advancing industry interests through the development of equipment used in textile processing, materials, parts manufacturing, and recycling.

The facility is designed to complement existing industry support by academic institutions and the UK’s Catapult Network, enabling companies to become commercially viable from Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5 or 6 and reach full production. It is intended to help develop technologies ranging from Organizations can book time at the Innovation Center to conduct trials to optimize and validate process designs, evaluate materials, and gather evidence for business case proof or investment justification.

The CEO of Cygnet Texkimp said: “Our Innovation Center forms part of our commitment to reinvest in UK capacity and accelerate learning in this area of ​​materials science. Organizations involved in the development and application of advanced materials will be able to do more, faster,” explains Luke Vardy. “In this way, we will create an asset for the global composites and advanced materials industry and support the efforts of the UK composites industry, including the Catapult Network and university-led innovation centres, as a world-class destination for composites technology. I want to.”

Andy Whitham, director of process development at Cygnet Texkimp, said the company’s main objectives are: Demonstrating the capabilities of our equipment. “

As a commercial engineering company, Cygnet Texkimp has a strong engineering team of 50 people, including R&D and product specialists, mechanical, electrical, software and design engineers, supporting the development work taking place in the company’s Innovation Center. increase.

“The breadth of expertise within our in-house engineering team means that other technologies can be leveraged to solve specific problems, making them ideal for manufacturing the specific items and equipment needed to demonstrate a process. We are in a good position,” adds Wisam. “For example, having our own dedicated team of software engineers is a valuable asset to quickly and safely implement the operational improvements identified within the trial program to find the most effective customized solution for each application. It means you can create

The center will also allow Cygnet Texkimp to showcase its full range of diverse and growing textile processing equipment in one location. Technologies housed within the Innovation Center include:

A direct melt thermoplastic processing line capable of producing unidirectional (UD) and narrow tape prepregs from standard industrial materials. Multi-roll stack, high-speed, space-saving, vertically stacked prepreg production line. This is a high-precision slitter spooler winder that processes UD prepreg slit tape. A 9-axis robotic filament winding system with an array of fiber feeding and resin dosing systems capable of high tension and thermoplastic winding. An automated filament winding cell showcases his Cygnet Texkimp work in high-speed manufacturing of composite components. increase. Composite recovery and recycling solutions, including those powered by DEECOM. Spread tape line for low crimp fabrics. Hot consolidation line. Automation demo equipment. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV). Fiber unwinding creel.

“As a machine builder and textile expert, we have developed the entire lifecycle of textile processing technology, from handling and manufacturing to end-of-life management, recycling and reuse,” says Vardy. “To be able to maximize this capability for him under one roof is a pivotal moment for us and the industries we serve.”

