A week after costly penalties, Alejandro Tosti and Wilson Farr rebounded with great performances.Golf news and tour information





Just a week ago, Alejandro Tosti and Wilson Furr were among those involved in one of the strangest rules gaffes in recent memory. Playing together at a Korn Ferry Tour event, the two took a shuttle from the 18th green to the first tee mid-round, an ambiguous local model where players could not use transportation during the round. I received a two-shot penalty for breaking the rules.

Nine days later, each can boast that they’ve bounced back pretty well from such a disgrace. Playing the PGA Tour Mexico Open on sponsorship waivers this week, Tosti finished 7-under 64 in the final round and finished 20 on the leaderboard. Moved up a few places to tie for 10th and just barely qualified for next week’s Wells. Fargo his championship, a designated event with a total prize pool of $20 million.

Farr, meanwhile, was tied for seventh with a second-round 61 at the weather-plagued Hometown Renders Championship in Alabama on the Korn Ferry Tour. The finish could give him unlimited starts for the rest of the year’s Tour.

The 26-year-old Tosti started the final round in Mexico on the 10th tee and was just 1-under through the first seven holes. But he made an eagle with a putt from just outside 20 feet on the par-5 18th hole and birdied the first and second shortly after. Next, he made another eagle on the par-5 6th hole, this time from 15 feet, and made a birdie on the 7th hole for a 64. This tied for the lowest round of the day. He earned $179,025 for this performance, totaling 13 his under-par, his 11 behind winner Tony Finau.

I’ve been playing really well for a long time, and I’m very happy that a good round came at the right time, said Tosti.

Farr, 24, had a 70 in the first round and a 70 in the final round, but a 61 in the second put him in contention. He recorded an eagle, eight birdies and one bogey on the day.

Last week, at the Korn Ferry Tours LECOM Suncoast Classic in Florida, Tosti and Farr teamed up with Mason Andersen at Lakewood National Golf Club. They started the round on his 10th hole there, and walking down the 18th, they saw an empty hole, similar to taking a player from the practice field to his 10th tee to start the round. I noticed a volunteer sitting in a golf cart.

When asked by Tosti if he could move to the first tee during the turn, the volunteer mistakenly said yes, but was not authorized to do so. The tournament had a rule that the only place on the golf course where players were allowed to shuttle was from the 7th green to the 8th tee. Each player was given two penalties. Tosti ended up tied for 22nd at 13 under par. If tied for 16th, 15 under would be good. Farr, however, missed the cut by two shots at a crucial time in the year when he was looking to regroup into a position where he could play more events for the remainder of the season. The next personnel change is him in three weeks. A finish in Alabama this week will move him to a place where he can win more events.

Tosti’s tie for 10th automatically qualifies him for the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

I’m happy to have the chance to show my game at this level,” said Tosti. I know I belong on this level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/week-after-costly-penalty-alejandro-tosti-makes-good-on-mexico-invite-qualifies-for-wells-fargo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos