THE FLATS Georgia Tech baseball continued its winning streak on Sunday afternoon with a five-home run victory over Gardner Webb, 13-8 at Russ Chandler Stadium’s Mac Neath Baseball Park.

The Yellow Jackets (26-18) had seven runs in the second inning thanks to homers from Angelo Dyspina, Drew Compton, Jack Rubenstein, Jake DeLeo and Stephen Reed. Tech finished the day with 19 hits as Dispigna led with a perfect 5-5 day. Reed and Jadin Jackson also finished with three hits, while DeLeo, Compton, and Rubenstein all finished with two hits. John Giesler also drove two runs behind.

RHP Finley (2-4) also played on the mound and held the Runnin Bulldogs (27-16) to just 2 runs in 5 innings, striking out 4 for his second win of the season. Gardner Webb scored his 5th at LHP Camron Hill before RHP Aiden his Finateri finished his 3-hit 1-run ball final as he threw 3.1 innings to close the door, his third save of his career. won.

Gardner-Webb were led by Humberto Torres who won 4-5 on the day. LHP Reed Bertram (1-4) gave up 8 earned runs on 11 hits in 3.1 innings to lose.

Georgia Tech will have a week off to complete its final exams before wrapping up its homestand with Pitt on May 5-7. Friday’s first pitch is set for 6pm and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Post-Match Notes: Jackson Finley’s win on the mound on Sunday capped off a brilliant week of two-way talent. In his four games this week, he hit. 474 on base percentage with his 1.235 slugging percentage. John Giesler, who has a .327 season average, is currently on a nine-game hitting streak and has had multiple hits in five of his last six games. In those nine games, Giessler batted . 457 with 16 hits, four doubles, triples, three homers, and 13 RBIs. 886 with a . 525 on-base percentage, was hit once, and drew four walks. I ended the week by hitting 762 on-base percentage in his four wins for the Tech, he tied a whopping eight walks.

Post-match press conference (coach hall)

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets are champions at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Helps you compete for ships. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

