Google is all set to split ringtone and notification volume sliders in Android 14





The company has been working for some time on separating out the now unified volume control.

As we track Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 for signs of a Pixel Feature Drop in June, we’re already excited to see what Google has in store for Android 14 this fall. One feature that has been requested for some time is separate control of ringtone and notification volume. Many Android phones (including Samsung phones) offer them by default, but Pixel users don’t use them. Google seems to fix this in Android 14.

A Google issue tracker post from December 2021 requesting the separation of the volume slider is now marked as ‘fixed’. In fact, 9to5Google reports that no changes have been confirmed for Android 13 QPR3 Beta 3 or Android 14 Beta 1.1 yet. This paves the way for the detached slider to debut in his Android 14 stable in his Android 14 beta in the future.

It’s worth pointing out that the detached slider showed up within Android 14 DP2 back in March, but it didn’t show up immediately after the update. I noted that a separate slider was in development since the 13 QPR2 beta, but a flag had to be enabled to access the functionality.

However, in Android 14 DP2, Google appeared to have enabled the flag remotely, and it appeared automatically without any user intervention. We also found that setting the phone to vibrate muted both the ringtone and notification volume, even though the two sliders were separated.

A quick look at the rest of the issue tracker comments shows that most users at Google are stumped for such a long time to include such a basic feature. But as they say, being late is better than never.

