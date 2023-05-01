Brave Search makes the final split from Bing, but keeps Google’s fallback





What you need to know Brave builds its own search engine and has previously integrated the Bing API as well. That’s over now that Brave has announced that it’s going completely independent: Bing used to account for only 7% of search queries anyway, but Brave retains the option to use Google as a fallback.

Brave has spent the last few months building its own search engine to compete with the power of Google and Microsoft, but in Microsoft’s case Bing was integrated into Brave Search.

That all ended when Brave announced that its search engine would be completely independent. In any case, Bing accounts for a very small percentage of search queries, and it will be zero in the future.

“All web search results displayed by Brave Search are now powered by our own index. We have removed all search API calls to Bing, which previously accounted for approximately 7% of our query results. bottom.”

Brave’s key role, like any web product, is privacy. Brave Search is designed as an alternative to Google and Bing. Both were included as part of Brave’s early days, when Bing’s API was called for search and Google was provided as a fallback when users weren’t satisfied with Brave search results. Google fallback remains an option.

Brave Search will no longer call any Bing APIs. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Brave cites various reasons behind its decision to sever ties with Bing. One of these is adoption rate, with Brave Search currently performing an average of 22 million search queries per day. But another issue is the uncertainty around the Bing API, especially cost.

“We were concerned about the continuity of the Bing service as Microsoft recently announced an unprecedented API price hike, but this was a far-sighted concern. It put undue pressure on search engines that rely on the Search API.”

The fact that Brave has its own independent index means it is well placed to separate from the Bing API without undue impact on users.

