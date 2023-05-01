Google Pixel 7a design and colors leak in unboxing images





We’re probably only a few days away from the Google Pixel 7a’s official unveiling, but unboxing images of the mid-range phone have leaked online, showing off the handset design and the availability of two colors. .

The snap, courtesy of veteran informant SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)), reveals the shape, size and aesthetics we expected. . For example, you’ll see the familiar her Pixel camera bump on the back.

Let’s take a look at a dark gray version of the Pixel 7a, apparently called Cobalt, and a pale blue version called Arctic Blue. I’m here.

what’s in the box?

The picture also shows the simple packaging that the Google Pixel 7a comes in. Don’t expect to have a power adapter in the box, like recent models like the Google Pixel 6a. you’ll need to buy it. Separately.

Seeing images like this suggests that the launch is near. All indications are that Google will be unveiling the phone at the Google IO 2023 event, with a keynote on May 10th.

Of course, we will cover the event live and bring you all the news Google announces. We should have more information about what’s new in Android 14 and what’s possible with the Google Pixel Fold.

Analysis: Pixel 7a looks promising

Of course there’s no way to really judge a phone before it goes on sale but everything we’ve heard about the Pixel 7a so far, from unofficial sources to pretty credible sources, suggests that Google will make another move in the Pixel series It suggests that you have produced a promising phone.

Overall, the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro impressed me with what they had to offer. So mid-range versions of these phones that make reasonable tradeoffs between performance and price should be an attractive proposition.

When it comes to upgrading from the Pixel 6a, the under-the-hood specs are set to improve significantly. There are also rumors that Face Unlock will come to his Pixel 7a. Handsets are welcome.

We saw a rather attractive orange Pixel 7a leak just a few days ago, and we love the look of it, too. As always, we hope the phone sells for a reasonable amount, as the price range will be very important.

