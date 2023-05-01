Carrefour Selects Pricer as Exclusive Electronic Shelf Label Partner — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Magnus Larsson, President and CEO of Pricer, said:

This new trust from Carrefour is a testament to our strategic cooperation and their confidence in both current and future solutions, working very closely with Carrefour to provide the best value and service. It’s the entire Pricer team that I know working with.

This is also an important step towards reaching our vision of being a retailer’s first choice in shelf automation and communications.

Rise of discounters

A recent study by Pricer found that the continuing tightness of the cost of living has led consumers to switch their groceries to discount supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl, reducing loyalty to the brands they buy from.

A survey of 1,000 UK shoppers found that 92% are now price conscious, up +33% from 2021, before the cost of living crisis began, and 94% of millennials and Gen Z It was found to increase to 96%.

87% say they are actively looking for more discounts and discounts when shopping for groceries, up from 60% in 2021, up +27 percentage points to 92% of female shoppers rising. Meanwhile, 72% of Brits are looking for the cheapest groceries to buy.

Grocery price inflation rose again in February, hitting 17.1%, the highest level ever recorded by analysts, with a quarter of UK shoppers spending more than 20% on their groceries, according to the latest figures from Kantars. It is presumed to be suffering from costs.

Another study by the think tank Resolution Foundation suggests stagnant wages for UK workers are exacerbating pressures on the cost of living, with real wages for UK consumers down 11,000 compared to 15 years ago. It suggests that people are getting worse.

This inflationary pressure on consumer disposable income has caused six in ten Britons to switch some of their groceries from traditional supermarket brands to discount stores such as Aldi and Lidl, according to a Pricer poll. It turns out that .

90% of shoppers chose to switch to discount supermarkets due to lower prices such as Aldi and Lidl. However, 19% said they had more private-label options and more price ranges available at these stores, and 17% felt the quality of the products on offer had improved.

The loyalty of those who stick to supermarket brands is also being tested by rising food prices. 68% said they had switched from branded to supermarket own brands to save money on food from 49% of them in 2021, a +19 percentage point increase compared to 75% of them among millennials. is increasing to

61% have switched from regular branded products to higher branded lines, but 68% stick to their own supermarket labels and only switch to branded products if the product is on offer or discounted To do.

Peter Ward, Pricer’s UK and Ireland country manager, says the edge of the shelf is increasingly becoming a battlefield for shopper loyalty.

Our research shows that 83% of UK shoppers want grocery prices to rise by 21% from 2021, comparing prices at the edge of the shelf, to help curb rising costs of living. A crisis was imminent.

He concludes: Giving consumers access to real-time pricing and promotional information, delivered digitally at the edge of the shelf, is an increasingly price-conscious buying mission for customers. Not only does it help you feel supported by the retailer, it also helps showcase the efforts the retailer is making. To support shoppers by keeping prices low and offering the best prices and deals across sales channels.

