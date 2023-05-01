Why Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook were fighting over two IITians





The AI ​​race is accelerating, and not even the world’s biggest companies, Apple can ignore it Rare. Executives face a tough challenge as his team struggles to keep up with rivals such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft. At the heart of this whole AI battle is the race to hire the right people.

Three key engineers, Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukla, are hot commodities for both Google and Apple, according to a report by The Information. The three helped modernize Apple’s search technology, but left the iPhone maker to work on Google’s Large Language Model (LLM). Two of these three engineers were IIT passers.

Currently Vice President of Engineering for AI Product Extensions at Google, Venkatachary holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from IIT Madras. Anand Shukla, a Distinguished Engineer at Google, received his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur. According to his LinkedIn pages of the two engineers, Venkatachary said he will leave Apple in October 2022 and Shukla will leave Apple in November 2022.

According to The Information’s report, engineers thought Google was a better fit to tackle LLM. Google CEO Sundar He Pichai personally wooed the group. The report also claims that Apple CEO Tim Cook tried to persuade the engineers to stay.

All three engineers are now working on Google’s efforts to reduce training costs and improve the accuracy of LLM and products based on these models.

So far, Apple’s main revenue driver is its products and services. The company has yet to unveil its first LLM-based technology. Meanwhile, Google introduced Bard AI for searches in specific regions. One of the strongest contenders in the AI ​​race, Microsoft has already started integrating AI and LLM into mainstream products such as Bing Search and Microsoft Office. It remains to be seen how Apple will be able to catch up to its rivals in this regard.

