Last week’s biggest retail tech at a glance — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Nike

Cognizant has announced a new agreement with Nike to manage its technology business in 40 countries.

It builds on a 14-year history of cooperation between the two companies and integrates some of Nike’s existing IT support capabilities.

Cognizant uses hyper-automation, AI, and process reengineering in three key areas of technology operations. Multilingual IT Customer Service. Deskside and Dispatch Depot, as well as application and infrastructure support.

Home 24

Home24, a home and living e-commerce company, uses Constructor AI-based technology to improve product search on its website and mobile app.

Using clickstream behavioral data, AI, and machine learning algorithms, the Constructors platform was personalized to each shopper and their journey across channels, optimized for home24’s key performance indicators (KPIs). Display search results.

It also uses natural language processing (NLP) to instantly infer intent from even more complex search queries, helping home24 shoppers filter results and find the right product faster.

ShipStation and Mirakl

ShipStation, a cloud-based e-commerce shipping solution, has announced a partnership with online marketplace specialist Mirakl.

It is published in the UK, France, Germany, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Merchants in the Mirakl Connect ecosystem can now access ShipStation via direct integration.

In parallel, ShipStation merchants will have access to Mirakl Connect, an ecosystem of global brands and marketplace partners.

Within the ecosystem, ShipStation merchants can access Mirakls’ 350+ marketplace channels and sales tools to obtain and print order labels through their ShipStation account.

Kodiak Robotics and CR England

Self-driving truck company Kodiak Robotics has announced a partnership with truckload carrier CR England.

To kick things off, the pair launched a pilot to ship Tyson Foods protein products autonomously between Dallas and San Antonio, Texas.

Deliveries will begin in April using Kodiak self-driving trucks and CR England refrigerated trailers. In the early stages of piloting, a safety driver will be on board the truck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/5/1/featuring-pricer-gander-and-trustly-last-weeks-biggest-retail-technology-plays-at-a-glance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos