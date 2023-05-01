Check Out Last Week’s Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Samsung UK plugs in new Galaxy S23 phone series in immersive pop-up roadshow

Samsung has launched an interactive and immersive pop-up roadshow in the UK, starting in Oxford, to highlight the nightography camera and gaming features of its new Galaxy S23 series.

This concept was created, designed and built by Outform.

Visitors were able to check-in to the experience by scanning a QR code via the Outforms PodDrop product and entered a contest to win a new Galaxy S23.

The space featured selfie booths with color-changing LEDs, allowing visitors to see consistent quality cameras in different lighting settings.

Then I was able to share my photos digitally and print them right away to take home. Both had the Galaxy S23 series name and his Samsung branding watermark.

Guests can also use the Galaxy S23 as a controller to play a variety of games available on the device via the Samsungs 55 Odyssey Ark Gaming Monitor, on the big screen fully loaded with the Galaxy S23 device. I was given the opportunity to play. .

Additionally, visitors were able to explore the Samsung Galaxys product ecosystem and tell their brand story through hands-on demos supported by interactive screens.

The pop-up has since moved to six high streets and colleges across Brierley Hill, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Southampton and Reading.

LA is just the beginning: AI-powered logistics startup gracefully completes first delivery

Gently, an AI-powered logistics company based in Los Angeles, has officially launched by delivering its first goods in West Los Angeles.

Co-founded by former Harvard Business School classmates Anas Aljumaily and Elian Press Gurwitz, Gentry aims to create a fully decentralized supply chain in America by 2040.

The company is a last-mile delivery provider that partners with retailers and uses artificial intelligence and predictive data to keep goods closer to customers.

Clix Technology launches mobile’s first Clix smart lockers following trials at B&Q Cardiff store

UK-based start-up Clix Technology, which combines mobile technology with customizable smart locker designs for the retail sector, will launch the new Clix Smart Locker, which has been trialled at B&Q Cardiff since July 2022.

Retail Tech Show Report – Paul Wilkinson Discusses Innovations Learned from Experiences at Amazon, Tesco Labs and Deliveroo

The Retail Technology Show 2023 kicked off on Wednesday, and one of the first conference sessions consisted of a chat with Paul Wilkinson, Group Product Manager at Deliveroo, entitled “Learning about retail innovation from working at Amazon, Tesco Labs and Deliveroo. That’s what it was called. .

When asked what advice would you give to retailers looking to implement an innovation mindset, Wilkinson said: Give them room to innovate.

He added: Tesco Labs was located on the retailer’s main campus. For example, don’t set up a trendy office in Shoreditch.

Retailers also need to prioritize relentlessly. In a year he may do 10 things, and if he succeeds in one of them, Wilkinson comments, you win.

There is room for failure, he continued. And choose the one that will have the greatest impact on your customers. Does it also save the business money or make money?

Companies need to think in the longest possible time frame.

For example, Tesco has worked with Israeli startup Trigo on a series of autonomous stores. Trigo is a long game. Because I knew when he was at Tesco it would make a big impact.

Wilkinson warned that if you don’t, you’ll be fighting fires all the time.

Eagle Eye signs five-year deal with John Lewis Partnership for new loyalty initiative

Eagle Eye has secured a five-year deal with The John Lewis Partnership for a new pan-partnership loyalty project to launch with dunnhumby in 2024.

This consolidates the existing relationship between John Lewis, first announced in 2017 to improve the retailer’s digital marketing capabilities, and Eagle Eyes with Waitrose, which was later announced in 2019.

The project aims to integrate the Group’s high street business, online and app touchpoints under the My John Lewis and My Waitrose loyalty programs.

The Eagle Eye AIR platform will provide loyalty management capabilities to the John Lewis partnership, enabling Dunhumbees to run data science at scale to deliver more personalized rewards, offers and experiences to its customers.

Currys selects LTIMindtree as partner for second phase of omnichannel transformation journey

LTIMindtree has been selected by UK retailer Currys as a leading digital transformation partner.

During the five-year contract, Currys will leverage LTIMindtrees’ retail business consulting and technology capabilities to deliver the next phase of its omnichannel transformation initiative.

The pair have been working together since 2022.

We are delighted to have chosen LTIMindtree as our primary digital partner for the second phase of our transformation journey. Arron DAubney, chief technology officer at Currys, said integrating consumer technology and transformation initiatives with a trusted partner was an easy decision given their technical excellence and deep industry knowledge.

Our previous engagement with LTIMindtree was critical in our evolution as a digital-first omnichannel retailer. Today, with Currys playing to its strengths, omnichannel remains a consumer favorite.

Through this new partnership, we will streamline the engagement of our ever-growing workforce, increase consumer satisfaction, and grow our sustainable business in line with our mission to make technology accessible to all. I am confident that we can achieve

