Utah leaders look to Israel to save Great Salt Lake





Tel Aviv, Israel — Joel Ferry, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, reads an Israeli nursery rhyme to the men and women who oversee Utah’s water system as they ride in a van to government agencies in Jerusalem.

Rain, rain from the sky. Drops of water all day long. Drip, drop, drip, drop, clap your hands.

The children’s poem sticks in his mind as a stark contrast between how Israel sees water and how water is often seen back home.

In America, we say Rain, Rain, go away, come again again. Essentially, we teach our children that rain is bad. He said in an interview that he doesn’t want it to rain here, he wants it to disappear. So it is important that we become more like Israel, respect water, how we treat water, and how we live with water.

Israeli innovations in water-saving technology and water augmentation intrigued ferries that led a delegation to a desert country 7,000 miles from Utah in March.

How do they respect water and manage that resource? I think we can really learn a lot,” he said.

Over five days, Ferry and 14 others in Utah met with Israeli government officials, tech start-ups, farmers and research institutes to find out how they went from being a water-scarce country. I was. They save, reuse and desalinate water and invest heavily in the technology to make it work.

Israel is well-known around the world for managing a highly sustainable and high-standard water sector, said Yehezker Lifshitz, executive director of the Israel Water Authority, the country’s central authority for water. rice field.

As Utah grapples with drought and the Great Salt Lake dwindles, the delegation focused on what Israel has done over the past two decades.

Ultimately, my goal is to take some of these ideas that originated here in Israel and see if they fit into our system, said Co-Chair of the Utah Legislative Great Salt. Rep. Casey Snyder of R-Paradise said Caucus Lake.

Read: Why did Utah leaders recently go to Israel?

Teresa Wilhelmsen, a Utah engineer and water rights director, said Israel has some progress that can really be considered here for Utah.

import ideas

Earlier this year, the Utah legislature approved funding for new technologies for water conservation and enhancement, especially in the agricultural sector. Ferry said the state is considering whether some of Israel’s technology can be applied to Utah’s needs. Beyond that, some of the delegation want to incorporate the Israeli way of thinking about water.

it’s part of their culture. Sen. Chris Wilson, R-Logan said water is very precious to them.

Israel is innovating how it finds, uses and reuses water and uses technology to support conservation. The country also enjoys a reputation as a technology emerging nation.

The innovation has been incredible in the way they are considered an emerging nation, said Candice Hassenyagher, director of Utah’s water resources division.

Established as a Jewish state in 1948, Israel had to find its own water. The state treats water as a state-controlled public property and there are no private water rights. Once the water policy is set by the Israel Water Authority, Lifshitz said he would meet with the Utah delegation at a long table in a conference room in Jerusalem, where all decisions would be made.

A nationalized water system is the state of Utah where water is owned and allocated by water districts, water commissions and commissions, individual water rights holders, cities, counties, legislatures, state agencies, and the federal government. markedly in contrast.

They have one table that brings together the environmental community, the water community, the agricultural community, the defense, and all of this, and what’s in the best interest of the state of Israel? Ferry pointed out.

The Executive Director and his team gave the Utah delegation a primer on Israel’s water system. Agriculture uses 56% of the country’s water, most of which is recycled water. Home (or consumer) is 38% of his and industrial is about 4%.

Conservation is rooted in the hearts of Israeli citizens. Television advertising campaigns and public relations campaigns have been successful to remind people that Israel is drying.

I think saving water and saving water to treat water is very important instead of treating it as having enough. Lifshitz said there will be less and less water in the future due to climate change. Countries like Israel and Utah will likely suffer water shortages.

He urged the Utah delegation to keep conservation in mind.

water charge

To secure infrastructure and water supplies, Israel imposes tariffs on housing, industry and agricultural sectors. Whether you live next to the Mediterranean Sea or hours away in the Negev Desert, some areas get less than 10 inches of rain per year, and everyone pays a flat rate. Tariffs are used to pay for pipes and infrastructure.

There is a water authority that sets the price, which is a unanimous price for everyone, said Lior Gutman, spokesman for Mekorot, Israel’s state-owned water company. He explained that everyone pays a flat rate for the water they use. Sometimes it goes up and sometimes it goes down. It depends on the price of energy and is fairly fair.

USAGE-BASED RATES FOR ISRAEL: The tariff rate is $2.12 per 264 gallons for up to 924 gallons of water. With extra water, the price jumps to $3.90 per 264 gallons. On average, Israeli water authorities say a typical household pays about $150 a month for water.

Utah officials appeared stunned by such high water bills.

According to the Department of Water Resources, a typical Wasatch Front household in Utah pays nearly $60 a month for water (plus storm and drainage fees) and uses more than 13,600 gallons. About 7,000 gallons of that is used indoors. Property taxes subsidize most water bills in Utah and vary depending on where you live.

We have about 470 water providers, but they all have different pricing structures and rates and it all depends on where you are, where you are and what supply you have. Hasenyager said.

find a new water source

The Sea of ​​Galilee, known in Israel as Lake Kinneret, provided 30% of Israel’s drinking water supply. Now he is less than 10% because Israel has dramatically expanded desalination, taking water from the Mediterranean and extracting salt to make drinking water. About 85% of Israel’s drinking water is desalinated.

There are five desalination plants across Israel, with three more planned, and the country is leaning heavily towards it. The country now has surplus water and sells some to Jordanian and Palestinian authorities.

After 4 hours, you will be able to drink water at home, wash your clothes, and cook. you can do whatever you like.

He took the Utah delegation to the Mekorots wastewater reclamation plant outside Tel Aviv. Water flushed down toilets and drains ends up in a plant that treats water for about 3 million people. (Israel has a population of about 9 million.)

Treated wastewater is reused.

According to Gutmann, it’s down to the middle of the desert hundreds of kilometers south for use in the agricultural sector.

The wastewater is used to water crops and sold in markets across the country. Israel recovers about 90% of its water and uses it for agriculture. According to Mekorot, Israel is the world’s largest user of reclaimed water.

Some agricultural areas in Utah use reclaimed water, but it’s limited, according to the Utah Department of Water Resources.

On the one hand conserve water, use water wisely and think of ways to use this treated sewage as another source of water, Lifshitz said.

startup pitch

Research institutes across the country are conducting experiments to develop new water sampling methods. The delegation visited a park on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The park acts as a natural biofilter, collecting and treating runoff rainwater.

As a technologically advanced country, there are also many companies specializing in water technology. A number of companies made pitches to members of the Utah delegation, showcasing their software and apps that track everything from water loss to harmful algal blooms.

During a pitch meeting with the delegation, Barry Gluck, who leads US business relations for water technology company Wasens, highlighted the differences between Israel and Utah. Gluck said Israel is a world leader in water technology.

Apparently, there seems to be a big difference in the amount of water saved in Israel and Utah. But he later said that using the right technology in the right place could certainly reduce that.

The government invests in start-ups through the Israel Innovation Authority, but they are not expected to succeed.

We heard about this on the first day of our trip, and were truly blown away, for lack of a better term, for the amount of resources the Israeli government is willing to invest in startups for no return. Executive Director Amy Haas said. of the Utah Colorado River Authority.

Israel’s tech-savvy reputation and willingness to experiment is what Ferry said he wants Utah to emulate.

Ultimately, he said, my goal was [is] I want Utah to become the nation’s leader in water conservation in water development technology and innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13now.com/news/great-salt-lake-collaborative/israel-went-from-water-scarcity-to-surplus-can-it-help-utah-and-the-great-salt-lake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos