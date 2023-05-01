Boeing expands ecoDemonstrator sustainable technology testing program





Boeing is expanding its ecoDemonstrator program to include the Explorer platform, which is focused on short-term testing of specific technologies.Credit: Boeing

Boeing expands its ecoDemonstrator flight test program with Explorer planes to explore a variety of new technologies.

Aerospace companies will use the Boeing 777 ecoDemonstrator to evaluate 19 technologies in 2023, utilizing a range of Explorer planes to test specific ideas and innovations.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO and President Stan Deal argues that exploring new technologies in the program will help support the aviation industry’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Did.

We continue to invest in innovations that reduce the fuel use, emissions and noise of our products and partner with governments and industry to advance sustainability at every stage of flight.

First launched in 2012, the ecoDemonstrator program will test approximately 250 technologies by the end of the 2023 plan, with approximately one-third of those tested progressing to the company’s broader range of products and services.

On Explorer’s first flight, the 787-10 Dreamliner will undergo combat testing in June to improve operational efficiencies by coordinating operations across global airspace jurisdictions, reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 10%. % reduction. Flights operate between Seattle and Tokyo and between Singapore and Bangkok.

Boeing’s flagship Eco-Demonstrator 777-200ER aircraft uses the best sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) blends available at each of the airports it fuels, and tests 19 technologies including: To do.

Made from 40% recycled carbon fiber and 60% resin, the sustainable wall panels are made from bio-based raw materials in the cargo hold.Electronic flight bag application with smart airport maps that can use contextual airport data to reduce operating costs and improve the safety of taxi operations 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) fiber optic fuel consumption sensor

The SAF is seen by many as an important way to reduce the high emissions of the aviation industry, and the International Air Transport Association has identified the industry emissions reductions needed to reach net zero for a range of fuels. expected to contribute to 65% of

Boeing Chief Sustainability Officer Chris Raymond said: “In order to meet the commercial aviation industry’s commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the industry will continue to upgrade aircraft, improve efficiency, use renewable energy carriers such as sustainable aviation fuels, and It requires advanced technology.

“Our first Explorer test with aviation stakeholders in four countries is a great example of how we can work together to optimize operational efficiency and reduce emissions.”

Achieving net zero was the focus of an announcement by the Jet Zero Council at the recent Sustainable Skies World Summit, which outlined a two-year plan to decarbonize aviation in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airport-technology.com/news/boeing-ecodemonstrator-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos