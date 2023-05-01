Google will block 1.43 million malicious apps and ban 73,000 fraudulent accounts in 2022





May 1, 2023 Ravie Lakshmanan Mobile Security / Android

Google has revealed that it has blocked 1.43 million malicious apps from being published on the Play Store in 2022 due to its improved security features and app review process.

Additionally, it says it has banned over 173,000 fraudulent accounts and avoided over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions through developer features such as the Voided Purchases API, Obfuscated Account ID, and Play Integrity API.

The addition of identity verification methods, such as phone numbers and email addresses, to join Google Play has contributed to a decline in accounts used to publish policies-violating apps, Google noted.

The search giant further states that it has “prevented nearly 500,000 submitted apps from unnecessarily accessing sensitive permissions over the past three years.”

“In 2022, the App Security Improvements program will enable developers to fix 500,000 security exploits affecting 300,000 apps with a combined install base of approximately 250B.” said.

In contrast, Google has blocked 1.2 million policy-violating apps from publishing and banned 190,000 fraudulent accounts in 2021.

The development comes a few weeks after Google enacted a new data deletion policy that requires app developers to give users “quick find options” both inside and outside their apps.

Despite these efforts by Google, cybercriminals continue to find ways to circumvent the security protections of app storefronts and publish malicious and adware apps.

Case in point, McAfee’s mobile research team found 38 games disguised as Minecraft. These games have been installed by his over 35 million users worldwide, mostly located in the United States, Canada, South Korea and Brazil.

While delivering the promised functionality, these gaming apps have been found to embed HiddenAds malware, silently loading ads in the background and generating illicit revenue for their operators.

Some of the most downloaded apps are –

Block Box Master Diamond (com.good.robo.game.builder.craft.block) Craft Sword Mini Fun (com.craft.world.fairy.fun.everyday.block) Block Box Skyland Sword (com.skyland.pet. realm) .block.rain.craft) Craft Monster Crazy Sword (com.skyland.fun.block.game.monster.craft) Block Pro Forrest Diamond (com.monster.craft.block.fun.robo.fairy)

“One of the most accessible pieces of content for young people using mobile devices is gaming,” McAfee said. “Malware authors are also aware of this and try to hide malicious functionality within their games.”

Complicating matters is the proliferation of Android banking malware that attackers can weaponize to gain access to targeted devices and gather personal information.

Another emerging trend is the use of binding services to trojanize legitimate applications and hide malicious APK payloads. According to Cyble, this technique has been employed by malicious actors to distribute her Android botnet, called DAAM.

upcoming webinars

Learn how to stop ransomware with real-time protection

Join our webinar to learn how real-time MFA and service account protection can stop ransomware attacks.

Save my seat!

Once installed, the malware functions as ransomware by establishing a connection with a remote server and encrypting files stored on the device using passwords obtained from the server. perform malicious actions.

DAAM also abuses Android’s accessibility services to monitor user activity, record keystrokes, record VoIP calls from instant messaging apps, collect browser history, call logs, photos, screenshots, and SMS messages. Allows harvesting, executing arbitrary code, and opening phishing URLs. .

“Malware authors often use legitimate applications to distribute malicious code to avoid suspicion,” said the cybersecurity firm in an analysis released last month.

CloudSEK found that several popular Android applications such as Canva, LinkedIn, Strava, Telegram, and WhatsApp do not invalidate or revalidate session cookies after app data is transferred between devices. bottom.

This attack scenario would require the attacker to have physical access to the target phone, but could allow account takeover and unauthorized access to sensitive data.

To mitigate these threats, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of account protection, scrutinize app permissions, password protect your device, and never leave it in public places. We recommend that you

Did you find this article interesting? Follow us on Twitter  and LinkedIn to read exclusive content we post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2023/05/google-blocks-143-million-malicious.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos