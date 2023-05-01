“The Real Work”, Adam Gopnik, University





The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery by Adam Gopnik

Published in March 2023

Adam Gopnik’s parents were McGill professors. His four brothers all have PhDs, and Gopnik has never completed an art history dissertation. When he got to that stage of his graduate school, he realized about his parents that he didn’t want to go into academia.

Perhaps if Gopnik had seen an alternative academic track, he would have been more motivated to complete his dissertation. My only evidence for this speculation is that Gopnik’s latest book, The Real Work, will be of great interest to learning tribes in the alt-ac community.

most popular stories

most popular

Gopnik probably didn’t think he was writing for a traditional academic audience. He may not be aware of the growing population of non-traditional academics interested in the intersection of organizational change and student learning. (Traditional academics who focus on learning, such as cognitive scientists, can also enjoy The Real Work, albeit for different reasons.)

These nontraditional scholars, academics and practitioners, whom Eddie Maloney and I explore in our book Learning Innovation and the Future of Higher Education, understand how the structure of the university can better align with the science of learning. I spend my days doing that.

The Real Work is about how learning translates into effective and meaningful practice. Through the story of his efforts to learn new things (driving, painting, baking, boxing, dancing, etc.) and explaining what expertise looks like (in the chapter on wizards and magic) Through this, Gopnik develops a set of ideas for learning. These ideas about learning explored in The Real Work can be ported to higher education and the goal of evolving organizations to better support learners.

The world of magic and sorcerers explored in The Real Work offers an insight into college and learning. For a magician, acquiring expertise is not learning to perform tricks. Developing the technical skills to create illusions is just the beginning of a professional magician’s journey. The real work of magic is to develop the ability to act out illusions with an audience, to make that audience react the way they make them, and to develop the ability for other people to pay to see the show. I have.

Learning to be a magician is different than learning to do magic. In the same way, learning to be successful in a profession is different than learning to perform the individual skills that professionals in the field must master. The real work of an expert is all that happens around skill.

For advocates of a liberal arts education, the observation that skills do not equate to the expertise required for a career is not surprising. The debate in liberal arts education has always been that basic competencies in communication, collaboration, and critical thinking are key to maximizing the long-term value of professional skills.

Again, to be clear, the project of redesigning universities to support student learning is the farthest thing Gopnik had in mind when writing The Real Work. Readers from other professions, from stockbrokers to police officers, will also conclude that The Real Work helps them think about their own professions. This is his one mark of a good book that seems useful in our lives.

Indeed, Gopnik, a longtime New Yorker writer, is at the top of the nonfiction essay game. He can write on almost any subject (and he writes on many), and I think readers will find value in the pages.

For academics, the value of The Real Work may lie in asking yourself questions about real work in college. How can an educational institution be designed to provide every learner with skills and the context for translating those skills into expertise? What are they missing? But at the same time, what are students missing if their academic experience lacks the practical competencies that make up any field of expertise?

The Real Work is not about college. It’s a book where the author tells stories about how we learn new things and how that process changes our relationship with the world.(The chapter on learning to drive as an adult stands out for its humor and insight. )

Non-college books can help you think about how to think about college work.

what are you reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidehighered.com/opinion/blogs/learning-innovation/2023/05/01/learning-real-work The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos