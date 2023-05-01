What does the future hold?





Editor’s Note: Matilda Ho is the CEO of Bits, a leading Chinese agrifoodtech venture capital firm with global technology investments ranging from gene-editing and drone-based imaging to biosynthetic ingredients and alternative proteins. Founder and Managing Director of x Bites.

The views expressed in this guest article are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of AFN.

2022 was a tough year for agrifoodtech investments, with funding globally down 44% year-over-year, partly due to an 81% drop in funding in China. So why did funding fall off the cliff?

Digging deeper into the numbers, we can see that China’s agrifoodtech investment has undergone a major structural shift in 2022. Upstream investments (investments in startups operating midstream and close to farms) account for almost all (96%) of investments. Funding categories historically dominated by downstream consumer-driven sectors like food delivery.

So what prompted this transformation, and what can be expected to happen in 2023 and beyond?

eGrocery sidelined, biotech enters

In 2021, eGrocery was China’s largest financing story, accounting for 75% of total investment. With countries’ draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, fresh food has been ubiquitous for generations, reaching even low-rise cities. But investor optimism was not sustainable.

With supply chain challenges and increased logistics costs due to COVID-19, these companies are straining their growth models under new stresses such as high cash burn, the ability to grow at any cost, and poor supply chain management. increase. In total, NiceTuan, which raised over $1 billion, will be closed in 2022. Nasdaq-listed MissFresh, whose IPO had a market capitalization of his $2.27 billion, is on the brink of bankruptcy.

By contrast, biotech in agriculture is riding an important top-down tailwind, with investment almost tripling to nearly $1 billion in 2022, making it China’s biggest growth story last year. I’m here.

As China races to achieve the twin goals of food security and food sustainability, biotechnology is central to its innovation-driven growth strategy. Chinese Supply Startups tackling gaping issues in his chain can take advantage of government-backed funding and an increasingly favorable regulatory environment for these biotech companies.

Pig farming company Zhongxin Breeding has raised $372 million in a seed round, becoming the first upstream deal to surpass China’s agrifood funding. The deal underscores the government’s high priority on increasing self-sufficiency in seeds and genetics.

Imported pig breeds account for 80% of China’s pork supply. This confidence was most evident during African swine fever, when 60% of his pig population was wiped out and sows had to be flown from Europe to fill the gap.

Zhongxins’ record funding was backed by three government-backed funds. Segments in line with China’s top-down priorities can expect increased participation of state-affiliated investors to foster the growth of the startup ecosystem throughout the fundraising phase.

Other biotech companies that have completed significant funding are in line to help China reach its 2060 carbon neutral goals.

China sold $1.5 trillion in chemical products in 2017, boasting the world’s largest chemical industry. Tighter environmental regulations are driving newcomers such as biomaterials and feed company BluePHA, which raised $125 million in 2022, and Moija Biotech, a Bits x Bites portfolio company, which raised $80 million in Series B funding led by Temasek. The door has been opened for entrants.

In 2023, these tailwinds are expected to boost biotechnology activity.

Expanding traditional industry participation: As traditional chemical synthesis shifts to bio-based, more state-owned enterprises will heed top-down priorities and participate in the new bio-economy. Early signs can be seen through his acquisition of Syngenta by SinoChems. China National Petroleum Corporations recently made his $51 million A+ investment in SymBio startup PHABuilder. Enthusiastic public market reaction to profitable biotech firms: China remains one of the most attractive public markets for startups to list. Chinese companies Cathay and Huaheng maintain strong PE ratios of over 50x and market caps of $5.2 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, with 2022 net profits of $79 million and $4,600. million dollars. It accounts for 77% of the world’s amino acids and their vitamins, and dominates the construction of fermentation facilities. In this 2022 article, he shared the view that China could help solve the global fermentation shortage.Animal Ag Tech Momentum Overtakes Animal Free Protein

A Chinese alternative protein company has raised just over $80 million in 2022. The global slowdown in the industry is also impacting China’s raw material manufacturers.

Just as plant-based meat company Beyond Meat reported a net loss of $366.1 million in 2022, Shuangta, the largest pea protein provider of alternative meats, lost $28.2 million in the first nine months of 2022. You reported a net loss of $33, but a net gain of $33. 1 million a year ago.

We are optimistic that the next generation of protein ingredient companies, especially those with in-house protein strains and texturizing capabilities, will improve taste and function. It will be some time before this segment grows again.

But China has a much more urgent need to improve animal production.

Farm consolidation in recent years has resulted in a surge in high-density pig and poultry production. These compact operations have undoubtedly increased the frequency of new viral diseases and heightened the need to control the risk of the next African swine fever. Another catalyst for inspiring innovation in animal health.

Focus on animal biologics, from novel vaccines to antimicrobial peptides, RNAi and probiotics.

Nutrition sector boosts demographics

We predict that China’s efforts to reorient its reliance on imported biotechnology could impact nutritional start-ups.

Today, China imports 70% of enzymes and 85% of probiotics. To fill these gaps, two companies, including API intermediates and chemical enzyme company Enzymaster, and probiotics and biotherapeutics manufacturer Zhiyi Pharmaceutics, will raise significant funding in 2022. bottom.

This commitment to self-reliance will boost young domestic companies promoting nutritional solutions.

What to see in 2023

In 2023, there are several key themes to watch.

China’s population fell for the first time last year. Population aging and urbanization combine to increase the threat of chronic health problems. The company’s spending on diabetes is expected to reach $460 billion in 2030. Demand for solutions addressing gut, brain and bone health, dietary interventions and weight management will increase. There is also growing momentum for food for specified medical use (FSMP).

Despite the challenges of today’s funding environment, it shows that there is ample opportunity in the chaos, especially for companies that are solving the right problems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/agrifoodtech-investment-in-china-what-does-the-future-hold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos